On Friday afternoon, a jury convicted Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in Laquan McDonald's shooting, the Associated Press reported. In an incident that was captured on video and quickly went viral, Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times as he was walking away from police in 2014.

Van Dyke had been charged with first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct, but jurors were given the option of convicting him of second-degree murder. They found him guilty of that charge, plus all counts of aggravated battery, CBS News reports. The jury found him not guilty of official misconduct, however.

According to CBS News, this is the first time in 50 years that a Chicago police officer has been convicted of murder for an on-duty death. Van Dyke is white and Laquan was black, and the shooting became the focus of long-running debates surrounding police violence against people of color in America.

Van Dyke hasn't yet been sentenced, but faces a minimum of six years in prison on account of the second-degree murder conviction, CBS Chicago reports.

More to come...