It's been a few years since the first movie inspired by Legos came out, and with the new The Lego Movie 2 trailer that was just released, it's now clear just how bleak those years have been for our dear Lego friends. In the new trailer, all the main characters are back from the first film, and they're facing off against another evil villain. In other words, everything is no longer awesome.

The first Lego Movie 2 trailer, which debuted on Nov. 20, shows Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) in a brooding mood now that Bricksburg is a sandy, barren wasteland, much different than the mutli-colored metropolis from the first film (and way more reminiscent of Mad Max: Fury Road). But Emmet (Chris Pratt)? He's still the chipper, sweet, sort of obtuse construction worker from the first film. His demeanor has not changed with the darkened times, and it makes it all the more wildly hilarious.

If you remember from the end of the last film, the Duplo invaders came to wreak havoc on the Lego town and destroy them. This time around, in The Lego Movie 2, they have caused an Armageddon of some kind, and are headquartered in the Sis-Star System. As fans of the original film will remember, the Duplos are coming from Finn's sister, who has recently been allowed to play with their dad's Lego set. So it makes sense that his sister (Sis-Star) plays an even bigger role in this movie.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Probably one of the best moments in the trailer is the introduction of a new character by the name of Rex Dangervest (also voiced by Pratt). When Lucy gets kidnapped by General Sweet Mayhem (Stephanie Beatriz), Emmet sets off to save her, and Rex swoops in ready to save his life. In his introduction, he touts himself as a galaxy-defending-archeologist-cowboy-raptor-trainer.

Any of that sound familiar? Well, every one of those identifiers is a reference to a character Pratt has played before. Galaxy defender is Star-Lord aka Peter Quill from the Marvel Cinematic Universe; the cowboy is Joshua Faraday from The Magnificent Seven; and the raptor trainer is Owen Grady From Jurassic World. As for the archeologist, well, that might be a wink to all the rumors that Pratt was going to be the new Indiana Jones. The fact that Emmet goes, "I don't get it," makes the moment all the more hilarious.

To make the moment even more meta, you can spot Emmet "wrangling" his own raptor, almost better than Rex can (or at least, better than expected). While explaining that Emmet's friends are being held captive in the Sis-Star system, owned by an alien queen, Rex boasts that "only the toughest are going to get out of there alive," Emmet has reduced his raptor to a happy pup. Emmet really is "The Special" after all.

The trailer goes on to introduce new characters like Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi, the alien queen Rex mentioned earlier. She's voiced by Tiffany Haddish, who is definitely going to add to the franchise's comedic reputation. The Lego Movie 2 is also bringing back Will Arnett as Batman, Nick Offerman as MetalBeard, and Alison Brie as Princess Unikitty and her new alter ego, Ultrakatty, which she can turn into when faced with extreme anger. The trailer also shows other DC Comic characters coming back, which will hopefully mean the return of Channing Tatum as Superman and Jonah Hill as Green Lantern. The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Margot Robbie will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn, just in Lego form this time.

It's safe to say that The Lego Movie 2 has the potential to be just as much of a hit as the first movie, and if they come up with a theme song as good as "Everything Is Awesome," it'll be gold, for sure.