On Sunday, a woman who accused Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct revealed her identity via a new report in the Washington Post. Now, the letter that Christine Blasey Ford sent on Brett Kavanaugh has also been made public — and it reveals some pretty disconcerting claims.

As CNN reported, Ford sent the letter to Senator Dianne Feinstein's office on July 30. The letter shares details of Ford's misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh, outlining an incident which she alleges took place when she and the judge were in high school. As NBC News reported on Friday, Kavanaugh adamantly denied these allegations, saying via a statement, “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Moreover, the New York Times reported that Mark Judge, another student Ford named in the letter, told the paper on Sunday that the incident did not occur. “It never happened,” Judge said. “I never saw anything like what was described ... It is not who he [Kavanaugh] is.” Bustle reached out to Kavanaugh's office, as well as the White House, for comment on the allegations.

As Vox reported, in the letter, Ford asked for confidentiality, which Feinstein respected. However, as the Washington Post noted, Ford chose to reveal her identity on Sunday after seeing inaccurate stories about her and the allegations in the press. Neither Ford nor Feinstein shared the letter directly, but, rather, a source who obtained a redacted version of it read the letter to CNN, as the network described. You can read the contents of the letter below.

CNN on YouTube

July 30 2018

CONFIDENTIAL

Senator Dianne Feinstein

Dear Senator Feinstein;

I am writing with information relevant in evaluating the current nominee to the Supreme Court.

As a constituent, I expect that you will maintain this as confidential until we have further opportunity to speak.

Brett Kavanaugh physically and sexually assaulted me during high school in the early 1980’s. He conducted these acts with the assistance of REDACTED.

Both were one to two years older than me and students at a local private school.

The assault occurred in a suburban Maryland area home at a gathering that included me and four others.

Kavanaugh physically pushed me into a bedroom as I was headed for a bathroom up a short stair well from the living room. They locked the door and played loud music precluding any successful attempt to yell for help.

Kavanaugh was on top of me while laughing with REDACTED, who periodically jumped onto Kavanaugh. They both laughed as Kavanaugh tried to disrobe me in their highly inebriated state. With Kavanaugh’s hand over my mouth I feared he may inadvertently kill me.

From across the room a very drunken REDACTED said mixed words to Kavanaugh ranging from “go for it” to “stop.”

At one point when REDACTED jumped onto the bed the weight on me was substantial. The pile toppled, and the two scrapped with each other. After a few attempts to get away, I was able to take this opportune moment to get up and run across to a hallway bathroom. I locked the bathroom door behind me. Both loudly stumbled down the stairwell at which point other persons at the house were talking with them. I exited the bathroom, ran outside of the house and went home.

I have not knowingly seen Kavanaugh since the assault. I did see REDACTED once at the REDACTED where he was extremely uncomfortable seeing me.

I have received medical treatment regarding the assault. On July 6 I notified my local government representative to ask them how to proceed with sharing this information. It is upsetting to discuss sexual assault and its repercussions, yet I felt guilty and compelled as a citizen about the idea of not saying anything.

I am available to speak further should you wish to discuss. I am currently REDACTED and will be in REDACTED.

In confidence, REDACTED.

In light of these misconduct allegations, many Democratic senators, as well as some Republicans, have called on the Senate Judiciary Committee to delay Thursday's confirmation vote on Kavanaugh until Ford can speak further with the committee. It remains to be seen whether the committee's chairman, Senator Charles Grassley, will choose to change the voting schedule.