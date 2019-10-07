A certain talking crab has always said that life was better under the sea, and based on The Little Mermaid Live! cast photos vs. the original film, that sentiment has never seemed more accurate. ABC released the first promo for the live-action project, and while the 30-second clip doesn't give too much away in regards to the overall performances, it does give fans an idea about what The Little Mermaid Live! cast will look like compared to the original, animated counterparts. This includes the likes of Ariel (played by Auli’i Cravalho), Ursula the Sea Witch (played by Queen Latifah), Sebastian (played by Shaggy), Prince Eric (played by Graham Phillips), and Chef Louis (played by John Stamos).

Granted, there are a few noticeable differences between the two sets of characters. (For starters, the Live! cast is made up of actual, real-life people.) But aside from that small, tiny detail the similarities are uncanny. According to the official logline as per TVLine, The Little Mermaid Live! is described as being a “never-before-seen hybrid format" that's unlike any other live-action production that's been done in the past. That's because the live musical performances will actually be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film, making the lookalike appearances more important than ever.

ABC on YouTube

So how does this new cast stack up to the iconic animations? Let's just say you'll be eager to become part of this world...

Ariel

Left Image: Disney Right Image: ABC/YouTube

"I am so honored to be not only Moana, but now get to lend my voice to Ariel," Cravalho said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly while discussing her excitement at playing yet another Disney character. "I don't think there are any more water princesses. I think I've hit them all." But this time she'll be trading in her oar for a set of fins.

Ursula

Left Image: Disney Right Image: ABC/YouTube

The white hair; the purple accents, the seashell necklace — Queen Latifah matches the formidable Sea Witch in every way. It's enough to send chills up your spine.

Sebastian

Left Image: Disney Right Image: ABC/YouTube

Between that red leather jacket and his background as a recording artist, it's easy to see Shaggy conducting an orchestra of underwater creature during the show's rendition of "Under the Sea."

Chef Louis

Left Image: Disney Right Image: ABC/YouTube

Stamos may be best known for playing Uncle Jesse on Full House, but the actor already has some experience when it comes to playing the angry, crab-obsessed chef from The Little Mermaid. Stamos first took on the role at the Hollywood Bowl’s production of the film back in 2016, so it'll be interesting to see what new aspects of this character he's cooked up since then.

Prince Eric

Left Image: Disney Right Image: ABC/YouTube

The role of the attractive and charming Prince Eric was ultimately given to Phillips, who has appeared in a number of other projects, including The Good Wife and Riverdale. He also dated Ariana Grande at one point, so he and Eric already have one thing in common: they've been known to fall for women with beautiful voices.

The Little Mermaid Live! airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.