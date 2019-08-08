After a season filled with make ups, break ups, and dozens of tempting new arrivals, it only makes sense that Zac and Elizabeth won Love Island U.S. They're the only couple who were with each other from day one, and it goes to show love is actually possible on the series. The O.G. sweethearts pretty much sealed their fate on day one.

The other three final couples in Wednesday's episode were Weston and Emily, Ray and Caro, and runners-up Dylan and Alexandra. Each couple had a different journey and a different type of relationship. However, to borrow one of Weston's favorite phrases, "at the end of the day" America chose Zac and Elizabeth.

Love Island couldn't even pretend there was drama about splitting the money, either. The reality competition offers up one final chance at heartbreak and betrayal, but that was never in the cards for Zac and Elizabeth. Those sweet cinnamon roles are too pure, and would never take all of the money and run. With one minute left in the show, Elizabeth chose the envelope with the metaphorical cash. "I know this is supposed to be a hard decision," she said, "but obviously I want to share it."

Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment

Zac and Elizabeth have been so close, it's almost too obvious that they won... but you know what? Who cares! It just proves that the villa can produce as many real feelings as drama. They were the first couple to really look and feel like a couple. They were the first to become boyfriend and girlfriend, like, officially and stuff. They deserve to win!

So much for that one person on Twitter who said that their relationship was boring! Zac and Elizabeth's adorable romance is anything but. There are plenty of happy fans on Twitter now, too. Even if you preferred the "arc" that Caro and Alex had with Ray and Dylan, or the "obstacles" that Weston and Emily had to overcome, it's hard not to be mad about Zac and Elizabeth. They're just too darn cute!!

We have no choice but to stan a healthy relationship!

Love Island has been renewed for Season 2 by CBS — is anyone out there actually feeling intimidated by Zac and Elizabeth's instant love connection and loyal journey? They set the bar way too high. When the next batch of Islanders arrive at the villa, they may feel pressured to couple up with the right person from the very start just like these two crazy kids.

Rest assured, this is not always how the Love Island finale goes down. The UK series has had winners with all kinds of journeys and all kinds of outcomes. You never know what is going to happen. Just because Zac and Elizabeth totally crushed Love Island Season 1 does not mean that the next winners will be anything like them. We can celebrate their love and how easily it all played out on the inaugural season of Love Island US while knowing that nobody can catch that lightning in a bottle again.