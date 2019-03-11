In an effort to waste less and help save the environment from throwaway products, beauty brands have been creating new, eco-friendly products that won't add to landfills. One such product is the Makeup Eraser makeup remover cloth, which will allow you to cut back on your facial wipes.

Facial wipes are a responsible idea if you're the type of person who doesn't like to wash off their makeup at the end of the day. Instead of being daunted by the task of taking out your cleansers, you can simply wipe off your mascara and foundation in three seconds and call it a day. But the downside to that hassle-free solution is that you then toss the wipe into the garbage. That kind of waste adds up, and quickly.

There are 7.6 billion pounds of wipes thrown into the landfill each year, which add up to 1.3 billion wipes tossed each day. That's 20 million makeup wipes a day being thrown into the trash. This makes wipes the third most wasteful product in the world. Wipes might be an easy way to remove your foundation, but they take a hundred years to break down. It's not a responsible move when you're concerned about the environment.

Makeup Eraser $20 Sephora BUY AT SEPHORA

That's where the Makeup Eraser steps in. One Makeup Eraser is equivalent to 3,600 wipes, which allows you to significantly cut back on waste. The eraser is an ultra-soft, polyester-blend cloth that can remove the trickiest of cosmetics. This includes waterproof mascara, sports makeup, and even stage and theatrical makeup. The cloth is made from a polyester blend that contains millions of tiny hair like fibers, which stick to your makeup and lifts it off of your skin.

Tina Yong on YouTube

All you need to do is add warm water, and run it across your face. The cloth is antibacterial and machine washable, making it a safe choice for your complexion. It can withstand up to 1,000 machine washes, and will last three to five years. This makes the Makeup Eraser the most eco-friendly way to remove your makeup.

The Makeup Eraser was founded in 2012 by three generations of women in one family. All the women were makeup users themselves, so they understood the need for a safe and gentle way to take off one's face at the end of the day.

Not only is the Makeup Eraser sustainable, but it's also economical. Beauty YouTuber Tina Yong test drove the cloth for her Tina Tries It segment on her channel. In the video, Yong worked out how much money she would save if she converted from disposable wipes to the Makeup Eraser.

"In this packet you get like 25 wipes and spend $8, which works out to 30 cents a wipe. With this you can use up to 1,000 times, which works out to two and a half cents per use."

The Makeup Eraser is currently available to purchase at Sephora, and clocks in at $20. You can choose between a selection of solid colors, or treat yourself to playful prints. If you're looking to have a more green beauty routine, this cloth is a great start.