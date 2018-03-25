President Trump's Saturday took him as far from the March for Our Lives as possible. Not only did Trump avoid the estimated 500,000 heading to Washington, D.C., by flying south, but he also avoided those near his home in Florida, too. So local protestors brought their message to him. The March for Our Lives at Mar-a-Lago was impromptu but powerful. Some 2,000 protestors made their way to the "winter White House" to make sure the president didn't miss the gun control message being broadcast to the nation on Saturday.

Trump got out of town early on Friday afternoon, jumped on Air Force One, and landed in Palm Beach just at 7 p.m. First Lady Melania and his son Barron joined for the weekend. That brought him and the first family about 990 miles south of what was expected to be the biggest protest Washington, D.C., has ever seen.

But Trump avoided smaller sister marches in Florida, too. After leaving the Trump International Golf Club in unincorporated West Palm Beach Saturday morning, his motorcade avoided a protest on the way home to Mar-a-Lago. The Palm Beach Post reported that the motorcade's usual route would take them past a smaller March for Our Lives protest in Dreher Park, Florida, that had about 1,000 people in attendance. They stood ready for Trump to pass, but he went another route.

That led the protestors with just one option: Go to him. BuzzFeed News' Rosalind Adams reported on Twitter that the protestors in Palm Beach decided to walk to Mar-a-Lago.

More to come...