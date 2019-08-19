Midge may have taken Manhattan by storm with her comedy routine, but now that she's about to go on tour, she'll soon find that her world (and audience) is about to get a whole lot bigger. On Monday, Aug. 19, Amazon released its first teaser of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3. And while it's chock-full of all the things you've come to love about the show (fast-paced dialogue, witty retorts, and toppling the patriarchy), it also provides a sneak peek at what life will be like on the road for Midge along with an official release date. Not to mention, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it first look at Sterling K. Brown's new character.

The third installment of the series, created by Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino, will drop on Dec. 6, which means there's less than four months until Midge, Susie, and Co. are back in our lives once more. (OK, fine, that still seems really, really far away, but just try and think of it as an early Christmas present and one more reason to get excited for the holiday season.) The end of Season 2 found Midge accepting Shy Baldwin's offer to go on tour with him as his opening act. This prompted Midge to end her engagement to Benjamin (Zachary Levi) and seeming to reconcile with her former husband, Joel. So how will her time away impact this new twist in their relationship? Well, according to the teaser, they're doing just fine.

Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

However, the press release that was given to Bustle dives a little deeper into the upcoming plot and suggests that Midge's career and relationship struggles are far from over. The synopsis reads:

"Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own."

And last but certainly not least, let's not forget the all-too-brief appearance of Brown's Marvelous character. He only pops up in the teaser for a quick second, but it's more than enough to get fans even more pumped for Season 3. His guest-starring role continues to serve as a bit of a mystery — both his name and his story arc remain two very big question marks — though he does share a scene with Midge and Susie on an airplane where he wishes them a happy flight. So at least we know he'll be polite and charming. But come on, this is Sterling K. Brown we're talking about, did you really expect anything less?

Amazon Prime Video

Brown has always been very vocal about his love of the show and was excited to announce his Season 3 casting back in April when he posted a video on Twitter. “The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes," Brown said at the time. "I’m getting together with Midge and it’s going to be awesome.”

From what can be discerned so far, he wasn't lying. Needless to say, December can't get here fast enough.