Hold on to your bird umbrellas. Disney's live-action musical coming to theaters in 2018 is not a remake, but a sequel, and it didn't take much to get fans pumped. A teaser trailer for Mary Poppins Returns debuted during the Oscars, and, honestly, it looks delightful. While the trailer didn't include any singing or dancing, there is so much to look forward to this Christmas.

Just a portion of the trailer for the film, which will be in theaters in December 2018, aired during the commercials. A longer tease is available online. In it, two children wrestle with a kite that Mary Poppins fans will certainly recognize. Lin-Manuel Miranda's character, Jack, can be seen riding a bike and helping the kids with the kite. Then, as majestically as you might expect, Mary flies in.

In the longer version of the trailer, which you can watch below, you can see Mary doing magic in the mirror and catch a glimpse of Ben Whishaw — Paddington himself — and Emily Mortimer as a grown up version of the kids from the first movie. It's a sequel, not a remake, after all.

According to IMDb, the official plot description of Mary Poppins Returns promises drama as well as whimsy.

"In Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael's three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives."

Here is the teaser trailer:

Doesn't it look fun? There aren't a lot of clues in the new footage, mostly just windy vibes and magic. Cherry Tree Lane looks about the same. Maybe a little more blue and grey than before, but that's to be expected from the Great Depression — right?

Here's a closer look at those grown up kids, who (promise) are expressing excitement and gratitude at seeing Mary Poppins again in this moment. How cute is that little mustache?

The film also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Angela Lansbury, and Dick Van Dyke. Directed by Rob Marshall, Mary Poppins Returns actually does not include music from Miranda. He's just a performer this time around. The music and lyrics comes courtesy of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who are most famous for the musical Hairspray.

