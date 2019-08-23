Taylor Swift doesn't take the Dixie Chicks lightly, and called them in to help the one track on "Lover" that's sure to make you cry. Taylor Swift's "Soon You'll Get Better" is about her mom, who is battling cancer for the second time as of this year. There are a lot of emotions bottled up in this sweet, simple tune — so get ready.

"There's a song called 'Soon You'll Get Better' on this album that was really really hard to write," Swift said in the Lover's Lounge live Q&A prior to the album's release, "and it was also a family decision to even put it on the album."

Both of Swift's parents have been fought cancer before this year, something she revealed in a piece for Elle in Mar. 2019 titled "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30." The new song details hospital visits, coping mechanisms, and the guilt you can feel when fear of losing a loved one seems selfish.

"I think songs like that, that are really hard for you to write emotionally, maybe they're hard to write and hard to sing because they're really true," she continued in the Lover's Lounge Q&A. "It's something I'm so proud of, but it's still really hard. I can't sing it. It's hard to emotionally deal with that song. You'll understand what I mean."

As if this song wasn't personal enough, fans will know that the Dixie Chicks hold a special place in Swift's heart. One of her earliest memories of playing guitar/the first song she learned how to play was "Cowboy Take Me Away" by the Dixie Chicks.

