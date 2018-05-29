The royal wedding might be done, but royal style inspiration is far from over. One of Meghan Markle's favorite pair of flats is back in stock, so you can add them to your summer wardrobe. The shoe has been sold out for months now, and this is your chance to finally get your hands on them. Grab your wallets and make some room in your closet, because this shoe is royal approved.

Everything that Markle wears turns into a best-seller, and this pair of shoes are no different. The now-Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing the brown, bow-tie shoes by Sarah at the 2017 Invictus Games when she was just dating Prince Harry. They sold out almost instantly, but now they're finally back.

The vegetable-tanned leather shoe is pointed-toe and completely with a fun, but sophisticated little bow on the toe. It comes in both brown and black, so you can channel your inner Markle no matter what you're wearing. According to the brand, this shoe has been in high demand, so the restock has been a long time coming.

It also means that there's a good chance that it won't be in stock for very long. You'll want to shop this style while you still can.

There is one major downfall about these royal-approved shoe — the price. The Sarah Flint Natalie Flat is $345. No, that is not a joke. That means that it's not exactly an impulse buy, if you know what I mean. If you don't have a royal shoe account in the works just yet, this might be the perfect time to do so.

According to the website, this shoe isn't going anywhere anytime soon though. You have some time to save, but you might end up waiting longer than you'd like. The brand put out a disclaimer about the shoe being one of their most popular designs, so you should plan to wait — even if you purchase right now.

"Due to overwhelming demand please allow three weeks from the time of purchase for deliver of the Natalie...we promise these are worth the wait," it says on the Sarah Flint website.

Royal fashion trends are no joke, my friends.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

If you can get past the price tag and the three-week wait, you should be in the clear. The shoe doesn't just come in brown and black, but it also comes in a variety of different sizes. The brand is based in the U.K., so the sizes are from 35 to 42 include half sizing. There's a size guide on the website, if you're having trouble figuring out how that works out to U.S. sizing.

As of May 29, all the sizes are currently in stock. Because, you know, they just got back in stock. There's a good chance that it won't be this way for long. Especially considering that the first time Markle wore them they sold out so fast that they were out of stock for almost a year.

While there isn't a photo of Markle wearing the shoe on the website, the brand's product description does say that it is "Meghan Markle's all-time favorite Sarah Flint shoe." She hasn't stepped out wearing it since gaining her official Duchess of Sussex, but there's a good chance that she packed them into her bag when she moved to the royal palace.

Markle does not mess around when it come to fashion. She's always on top of the hottest styles, so it makes sense that everything she touches turns into best sellers. These might be from last year, but, just like everything else Markle wears, these shoes are investment pieces that will never go out of style.