A safety report released on Monday was initially deemed Malaysian investigators' final report on flight MH370 — but there were no definitive conclusions, and investigators acknowledged it may not actually be the "final" one. The search could continue.

Instead of offering concrete answers, the report ruled out many theories, including conspiracy theories offered on social media and the prominent one that the pilot may have intentionally crashed the plane in a murder-suicide.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board. The plane was headed from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing when one hour into the flight, just as it exited Malaysian airspace, it changed from its course. The plane is thought to have continued flying for six hours before crashing into the Indian Ocean. Extensive searches have come up empty, save for pieces of debris that have washed up on the coast of Africa.

Dr. Kok Soo Chon, the lead investigator gave a press conference Monday, acknowledging some key findings in the report, including that the rerouting was not done by autopilot. “The turn back could not be attributed to an anomalous system,” Kok told reporters. “It has been established that the air turn back was done under manual control, not autopilot … we cannot rule out unlawful interference by a third party.”

More to come ...