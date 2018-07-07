Early on Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo characterized his two-day disarmament talks with North Korea’s Kim Yong-chol as “productive.” The two reportedly had a “relationship building” dinner on Friday, according to The Guardian, and they were even reportedly “cracking jokes.” But later on Saturday morning, North Korean officials issued a scathing review of the Pompeo and North Korea meeting.

The New York Times reported that North Korea called talks with Pompeo “deeply regrettable,” and then accused the Trump administration of advocating for a “unilateral and gangster-like demand for denuclearization.” The paper did not clarify what exactly North Korean officials meant by “gangster-like,” but it did note that the talks weren’t bad enough to completely spoil President Trump’s “friendly relationship and trust” with leader Kim Jong Un, according to North Korea’s Foreign Ministry.

North Korea’s statement on Saturday is perplexing, especially after Pompeo gave a statement to reporters earlier that day just before leaving Tokyo. “We had many hours of productive conversations,” Pompeo told reporters, according to NBC News. “These are complicated issues but we made progress on almost all of the central issues. Some places a great deal of progress, other places there’s still more work to be done.”

