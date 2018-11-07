The Millennial Candidates Elected To Congress Will Bring So Much Change To Capitol Hill

The Tuesday midterms saw a number of historic firsts, including a record-breaking number of millennial candidates running for office across the country. According to Axios, about 700 millennials ran in the roughly 6,000 state legislative races on Tuesday, though far less were running for U.S. Congress. Here are the millennial candidates elected to Congress on Tuesday, and who are expected to make Congress a little more representative of one of the largest voting blocs in the United States.

In 2016, 62 million millennials, who were 20 to 35 in 2016, were U.S. citizens of voting age, according to Pew Research Center. That means millennials will soon outnumber the 70 million Baby Boomers (who were ages 52 to 70 in 2016). Additionally, millennial voters were expected to turnout in record numbers for the midterms — polls projected millennial turnout for both Democrats and Republicans to be 40 percent nationwide, according to CBS Chicago.

Still, despite their increasing turnout and the fact that millennials make up 27 percent of eligible voters, only 6 percent of lawmakers in state legislatures are millennials, Axios reported. In the current U.S. Congress, the average age of a lawmaker in the House of representatives is 58, according to Roll Call. The average age of a U.S. senator climbs to 62.

But after Tuesday, that gap in representation is at least a little bit smaller. Nearly 20 millennials won their primary races back in June, according to Millennial Action Project, and now a handful have officially won congressional seats:

