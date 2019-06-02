A collage of this year's Miss India beauty pageant finalists has sparked criticism of what critics have called the competition's lack of diversity and the country's obsession with fair skin. A number of social media users have argued the beauty pageant's 30 finalists all appear to have the same fair skin tone in a collage of headshots published by the Times of India. Critics accused the pageant of perpetuating Eurocentric beauty ideals despite the country's rich diversity.

"Miss India contestants. They all have the same hair, and the SAME SKIN COLOUR, and I'm going to hazard a guess that their heights and vital stats will also be similar," one Twitter user wrote in a tweet featuring the Times of India's collage of headshots. "So much for India being a 'diverse' country."

In the photos published by the Times of India, the 30 finalists appear to all long dark hair and fair skin. In fact, some critics have argued this year's class of Miss India finalists all "look the same."

"Why do all the finalists 'look the same'?" Canadian journalist Natasha Fatah asked on Twitter. "One of most ethnically diverse countries in the world, but India is still obsessed with being 'fair and lovely.'"

According to CNN, however, other photographs and videos taken of this year's Miss India contestants "reveal them to not be as fair-skinned as the Times of India's image." The cable news network noted that both the Times of India and Femina, the organization which hosts the Miss India beauty pageant, are owned by Bennett, Coleman & Co.

Shamita Singha, the "grooming expert" for the Miss India pageant, appeared to confirm that the finalists' photos had undergone at least some editing in remarks to BBC. "This is not the skin tones of the actual pictures," BBC reported Singha said, adding that the original photos had required retouching as the contestants had looked "like plastic" in them.

However, Singha claimed the Photoshop team was directed not to change or modify any contestant's skin tone and ultimately blamed a tight deadline and the newspaper's print for the change, BBC reported. "These are just some of our girls in the last year," the news outlet reported she said. "Everyone's skin color is kept as is."

