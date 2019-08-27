A federal judge on Tuesday blocked enforcement of an 8-week abortion ban in Missouri that had been expected to take effect on Wednesday, Aug. 28. According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs issued the ruling after hearing arguments this week from Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which filed a lawsuit in July contending that the state's anti-abortion law was unconstitutional. The groups had asked Sachs for a preliminary injunction that would stop the law from taking effect, The Kansas City Star reported.

