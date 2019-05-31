Days after Missouri refused to renew a license for the state's last remaining abortion clinic, a judge has ruled that Missouri's clinic can continue to provide abortion services. Planned Parenthood, which operates Missouri's only abortion clinic, was awarded a temporary restraining order Friday, allowing them to remain open and serving patients until at least Tuesday, when another hearing is scheduled.

"This is a victory for women across Missouri, but this fight is far from over," President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Dr. Leana Wen tweeted Friday in regards to the judge's ruling. "We have seen just how vulnerable access to abortion care is in Missouri — and in the rest of the country. We'll keep fighting these attempts to end access to healthcare — no matter what."

According to CNN, Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region filed a lawsuit against Missouri Gov. Michael Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services earlier in the week after the state said it would not renew the health clinic's license to perform abortions when it expired on Friday. The Planned Parenthood clinic accused the state, whose governor recently signed a bill banning abortion at eight weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest into law, of seeking to "restrict abortion access and deny Missourians their right to choose abortion," CNN reported.

