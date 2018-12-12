Don't ever undermine the power of branding, because it's gained a lot of momentum these days. When you shop so much or so little at one place, it's hard not to assume everyone else is on your wavelength. Nova Babes everywhere have made Fashion Nova the most Googled fashion brand of 2018. Sure, you're surprised, but are you really all that shocked?

Maybe the fact that Fashion Nova beat out so many luxury fashion brands will shake you to your core. While your go-to fashion fave was at the top of the list, brands like Louis Vuitton, Versace, and Givenchy followed in second, third, and fourth place for search. And brands like Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana, Fashionphile, Dior, and Moschino ranked in the remaining spots.

You can't deny that it's kind of amazing to see how a fast fashion brand that sells such affordable apparel (where you can literally nab something as cheap as $10) win the fashion popularity contest on Google. Especially since it superseded brands that have existed in the fashion industry for decades.

On the other hand, Fashion Nova didn't just gain steam in 2018 without the help of celebrities cosigning the brand and, of course, this generation's love for social media.

According to Refinery29, Fashion Nova was the fashion brand utilizing influencer marketing more often than competitors like Zara and H&M. It's basically like influencers were the bread and butter of their exposure strategy. Which is probably why all your Instagram fashion faves have been seen sporting so much body con #SponCon.

Between Cardi B's ceaseless promotion of the brand (ehem, prior to "Bodak Yellow") and her own collaboration with Fashion Nova as well as the cameo in DJ Khaled's "No Brainer" video, you couldn't get away from Fashion Nova even if you tried to stay off of social media. And that's not even to mention the Kar-Jenner's constant stanning.

Scrolling through the fashion category on your explore page is bound to have at least one Nova Babe plugging the brand. You also can't help but notice that who the brand caters to is similar to the women it represents on their site: curvy women of color.

"Why designer brands don’t make jeans for bitches with ass like me?" Cardi B wrote in an Instagram post, giving her praise. "@fashionnova jeans do tho Soo f*** it." When you're a big booty Judy kinda gal, Fashion Nova pulls up and pulls through. And with the way products have sold out in the past, there are quite a few of them.

Back in November Cardi posted about her collab with Fashion Nova and what her goals were with the line.

“My inspiration was 'RUNWAY' what are things i will see on the runway? YSL ,Moschino, Gucci, Mugler, Chanel, Balmain. Fashion to me is not always tight dresses and tights it’s about STATEMENTS!"

In regards to Fashion Nova, there have been plenty of (affordable) statement pieces that can be found the deeper you look through its archives. And there will be more to come in the New Year that fans will be happily ready to click to buy.