It's not possible to hate Cate Blanchett. The Oscar-winner has many beloved roles to her name and is really, overall, never a step below perfection in any character she plays. But her newest project might drive you to dislike her — in a good way, of course. FX on Hulu's Mrs. America trailer, released on Thursday, Jan. 9, shows Cate Blanchett as one of the most famous opponents of the women's liberation movement in the '70s. And her outdated sentiments are sure to get today's viewers riled up.

In the limited series, Blanchett stars as Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative activist who spearheaded a huge backlash against the Equal Rights Amendment, which would guarantee equal legal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex. "I am not against women," Blanchett's character strongly states in the trailer. "But what I am against is the women's liberation movement."

The show doesn't just focus on Schlafly's perspective of the movement, but those of several influential woman of the era. Rose Byrne stars as feminist Gloria Steinem, Elizabeth Banks portrays woman's rights activist Jill Ruckelshaus, and Uzo Aduba plays Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for President in America. Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Ari Graynor, and Margo Martindale also star in the series.

FX Networks on YouTube

According to the show's official plot description, as reported by TheWrap, Mrs. America will explore "how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the '70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape."

On Jan. 9, the Mrs. America cast joined series creator Davhi Waller and the show's executive producers for a panel at the Television Critics Association, where they explained that the series' goal is not to paint any woman either as a monster or an activist hero. “What really struck me about all the women from this period was how messy they were," Waller explained, as reported by Variety. "They’re complex, they quarrel, there’s love, there’s hate."

According to the outlet, Blanchett said the show aims to make viewers ask questions about their own views on controversial movements, like women's liberation, and the people behind them. "It’s all about conversation…not just for women but for men,” she said. “The Equal Rights Amendment, it really is about justice, so I think it’s a very interesting thing to ask: What was so terrifying about the notion of equality, and how do we view the Constitution?”

Mrs. America premieres on April 15 with the first three episodes on FX on Hulu, so you have a few months to work through your problems with Blanchett before actually watching it.