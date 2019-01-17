Riverdale fans were gifted with a special treat on Wednesday evening: the new Five Feet Apart trailer is here and it basically guarantees you're going to cry in the theater. The movie features Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and actress Haley Lu Richardson, and will be released in theaters on March 22. And for those who don't know the general plot to the movie yet, you might want to prepare yourself for the most anticipated dramedy tearjerker to be released for young adults since The Fault in Our Stars.

As can be seen in the trailer below, the plot for Five Feet Apart shows two teenagers with cystic fibrosis who meet in a hospital during their treatments and begin to fall in love. Because of their illnesses, the characters are supposed to be six feet away from one another at all times — until Stella, who is played by Richardson, suggests that they step a single foot closer to one another, hence the title of the film.

The second trailer for Five Feet Apart received immediate attention online. Though Sprouse has not posted about the movie on his social media accounts, Richardson did write about the experience making the film in an Instagram post, writing,

Being a part of this movie opened my eyes and helped me grow in more ways than one. I’m thankful I got to tell this story and I’m extra thankful I got to do it with awesome humans like @justinbaldoni & @colesprouse

The Five Feet Apart trailer premiered during a commercial break for the latest episode of Riverdale on Wednesday night. The firm marks the directorial debut of Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni, who received a special shoutout from none other than Andy Grammer for his work on this film.

Grammer, who released a song for Five Feet Apart, shared in a tweet that he and Baldoni were actually roommates in Los Angeles for a brief period. Grammer wrote,

To @ justinbaldoni, from being my 1st roommate in LA, crashing on each other’s couches, to now producing & directing your 1st film, @ FiveFeetApart. I couldn’t be more proud brotha! Having you use my song for such a special project means the world.

As for Baldoni, he too released a series of tweets following the drop of his movie's trailer, writing at one point, "We all want the same thing- to see a day when CF is something a simple pill can cure."

In another tweet, Baldoni wrote, "It took a village of incredible people to make this & I can’t wait for you all to see it."

According to IMDB, the film production team worked closely with the Claire's Place Foundation in order to ensure that the two main characters were properly depicting the experience of patients who live with cystic fibrosis. To learn more about cystic fibrosis you can check out the Claire's Place Foundation website, and you can even consider donating to help families who are living with cystic fibrosis.