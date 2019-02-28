The Iron Throne is up for grabs and from the looks of the new Game Of Thrones Season 8 posters it's clearly still anybody's guess who will take it. Something that might be hard for the throne's current occupant, Cersei Lannister, to hear. The new ads for the upcoming final season of the HBO hit, premiering April 14, show all 20 main GoT characters looking quite regal atop the Iron Throne, not to mention quite comfortable. Seriously, just look at Jon Snow's cool guy lean.

Even better, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark, and the rest of the GoT gang are giving off some serious Real Housewives vibes in these new images thanks to their custom taglines. These catchphrases would make RHOBH's Lisa Rinna or RHOJ's Teresa Giudice jealous — or, at the very least mad enough to flip a table.

For those who aren't quite sure who to bend the knee to, these remaining characters are making one final bid for the seat. Even the Night King is getting into the mix, which should frighten everyone in the Seven Kingdoms. So, whose catchphrase is good enough to warrant a spot in the big chair? That's for you to decide.

1. Daenerys Targaryen

That deadly stare should be enough to convince anyone Dany is ready, but her message of "my reign has just begun" is a threatening reminder of just what she can do.

2. Jon Snow

Jon Snow might not really want the throne, but his followers sure do. This is clear from his tagline, which he definitely didn't write. "We know no king, but the King in the North," sounds like something Davos might have workshopped for him, no?

3. Cersei Lannister

"Long may she reign," is Cersei's message to all those haters who think she's not gonna fight to the death for this top spot.

4. Jaime Lannister

Jaime is a warrior, which is why he thinks he can muscle his way to throne. "There are no men like me," he claims. "Only me." Oh, we'll see Jaime, we'll see.

More to come...