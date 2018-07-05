Prepare your bank accounts, because there is a new Hello Kitty x ASOS Summer 2018 collection and it's so cute you won't be able to control your spending habits. Your wishlist is going to overflow. This isn't the first time that everyone's favorite cartoon cat has collaborated with the online retailer, where ASOS introduced their first joint collection in November 2017. Just in time for the holidays, a 40-piece collection was released, ranging from cutesy Hello-Kitty-shaped hoop earrings, to black and white striped shirt dresses with the cat emblem, to head shaped cross body bags matched with sequin dresses. It was kitschy and a throwback to everyone's childhood, which made it a banging success.

This time around, the two brands dropped a 21-piece collection, which includes dresses, bow-adorned jeans, frilly swimsuits, and heels so Kawaii you won't be able to put them into your shopping cart fast enough. Everything is very pink, pastel, and with a faint '90s feel, whether that's translated through a color blocked denim jacket or a pair of light blue mom jeans. To get an idea what's in the collection, check out some of the picks below.

ASOS Hello Kitty x ASOS DESIGN Velvet Bow Heeled Sandal $72 ASOS Quite possibly the cutest block heels ever created, these pink velvet stilettos have a giant red bow on them to mimic Hello Kitty's hair accessory. Dress up a frock with these peep toes, or contrast them with a pair of slouchy pink sweatpants. Buy Now

ASOS Hello Kitty x ASOS DESIGN Jeans With Satin Bow Detail $76 ASOS These light wash mom jeans have the '90s all over them with their stiff silhouette and light blue shade. And while they look like the perfect pair of pants to pair your t-shirts with, the bow detailing that runs up and down the leg elevates it into a real statement piece. You will be channeling Hello Kitty to the max with this playful style. Buy Now

ASOS Hello Kitty x ASOS DESIGN Cold Shoulder Dress $108 ASOS If you prefer your collaborative pieces to be less on the nose, this frill cupcake dress could be just what you're after. While it has a Hello Kitty like aesthetic, it's still subtle. And it's also customizable! You can detach the cold-shoulder sleeves, as well as the black bow in the back. Buy Now

ASOS Hello Kitty x ASOS DESIGN Color Block Denim Jacket With Embroidery Detail $87 ASOS Add a splash of pastel color to your wardrobe with this color block denim jacket. Featuring a classic spread collar and a medley of colors that range from light yellow, to cotton candy pink, to a faded blue denim, it's nostalgic and modern all at once. It also has "Hello Kitty" embroidered in the corner, really cinching the theme in. Buy Now

ASOS Hello Kitty x ASOS DESIGN Frill Swimsuit $48 ASOS Bring Hello Kitty to the beach this summer with this frilly one piece suit. A scoop neck, racer back design, it has a sporty silhouette with a cat face motif, creating just the right contrast. Buy Now

ASOS Hello Kitty x ASOS DESIGN Curve Bow Joggers With Tape Detail $56 ASOS A day in sweatpants has never looked so chic. The drawstring sweats are a high rise fit, and you can get a matching boxy shirt to go along with them. But the real standout of the outfit is the tape running down the sides of both pieces with a bow design. It's Hello Kitty, but streetstyle. Buy Now

From a frilly party dress, to an adorable phone case, to a pair of lounging sweatpants, there is so much to choose from in this collection. Make sure you hurry and snap it up before it all sells out!