It's officially holiday season, bibliophiles, which means it is time to start making your ultimate bookish wishlist. If you're not sure what is going to make the cut this year and what isn't, you might want to check out the features of the new Kindle Paperwhite.

Releasing from Amazon Wednesday, Nov. 7, the all-new new Kindle Paperwhite could be a really good gift for the book-lover in your life who loves to read in the bath. It still features everything readers love about traditional e-readers, as well as some very new, very cool capabilities similar to that of the Kindle Oasis. If you've always dreamed of taking your e-reader on the high seas for instance, this is the device for you. Or, if you have the far more mundane requirement that your e-reader just have a lot more storage, this device — which has a storage capacity of up to 32 GB — could be perfect for you.

Not sure if the new device deserves a spot on your holiday wishlist? Then here are five cool features of the new Kindle Paperwhite that might help you decide if this is the right gift for you — or your loved one.

The New Kindle Paperwhite Is Finally Waterproof Giphy The Kindle Paperwhite is finally waterproof, which means you can enjoy reading at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath without the fear of destroying your device.

The Flush-front Design Reads Like Real Paper Giphy Its new design is apparently thinner and lighter than previous models, and its flash-front design and glare-free display is intended to better simulate real paper, even in sunlight.

The Built-in Lights Enable Late-Night Reading Giphy The new Paperwhite has built-in adjustable LEDs, so you might not need a lamp or a book light to read at night.

You Can Pair It With Bluetooth Devices For Audiobook Listening Giphy Amazon's newest e-reader now comes with Audible integration and Bluetooth capabilities. That means, readers can enjoy e-books and audiobooks all on the same device. It seems like this update is overdue, but still, it's a game-changer.