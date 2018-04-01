If there's one thing that can bring us all together in these uncertain times, that thing just might be Starbucks. Even if you're not a fan of coffee per se (I, for one, fall into that camp), you can easily find one — or ten— things to love on the menu at your local 'Bux. And if you have trouble deciding what to order on your next coffee (or not-coffee) run, allow me to recommend the next Starbucks drink you should try, based on your Myers-Briggs type.

As you probably already know if you've taken any sort of Myers-Briggs assessment, your type can't say everything about you, but it can certainly offer a good sense of your temperament, as well as what motivates you. With this in mind, I studied up onall the different Myers-Briggs types, as well as the full Starbucks menu, in order to make some educated guesses about what kind of beverage might most appeal to people who fall into each of the 16 type categories.

I'm not suggesting that you need to switch to this Starbucks drink from now until the end of time — only that your personality might offer some surprisingly helpful hints about what beverage might make you happiest if you're in the market to shake up your usual order. Who knows? You might even find yourself with a new favorite drink!

ISTJ Light, mellow, and delicious, a Blonde Roast is the perfect pick-me-up beverage for any ISTJ. If you identify as an ISTJ, you're probably pretty pragmatic and dependable, so I doubt you're going to go with anything too crazy on that 'Bux menu... but the Blonde Roast should be just enough warm flavor for you.

ISFJ Starbucks You like things straightforward, ISFJ, so might I recommend a Caffè Misto? It's a one-to-one mix (so systematic!) of fresh coffee and steamed milk that should appeal to your dependable, practical sensibilities.

INFJ Starbucks Quietly intense INFJs will no doubt enjoy a creamy Vanilla Latté. As an INFJ, you are sensitive but creative, serious but inspiring. Vanilla Lattés are simple with a sweet twist, so it seems like a perfect match to me.

INTJ Starbucks INTJs have a lot of inner depth — just like a Cappuccino! Get you to a Starbucks and grab a drink that will reflect your decisive, independent, innovative personality. And since you are likely on a constant quest for maximum competence and self-improvement, that boost of caffeine won't hurt, either.

ISTP Starbucks You like a little variety to spice up your life, ISTP, so why not try the Violet Drink? A blend of sweet blackberries, the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher, coconut milk, and ice, the beverage is especially well-suited for spring and summer, but will be delicious at any time of the year!

ISFP Starbucks A mix of freshly steamed milk, vanilla syrup, espresso, and caramel drizzle, a Caramel Macchiato is a great Starbucks selection for the ISFPs of the world. The drink should suit your love for good aesthetics (it's pretty!), as well as your generally joyful temperament — but it's still not too wild.

INFP Starbucks You're naturally idealistic and inquisitive, and in the world of beverages, what's more idealistic and inquisitive than a Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher? You've got your real fruit juice and your whole blackberries, plus some green coffee extract. The finished product is both pretty and a natural energy booster!

INTP Starbucks You love to analyze interesting concepts and to pursue new ideas, but you still tend to keep things pretty simple and straightforward. A Flat White — which pairs some shots of espresso with whole milk — seems like a fantastic fit to me. That espresso will help keep your curiosity buzzing too!

ESTP ESTPs seek adventure and excitement, and the Espresso Con Panno even looks exciting. You'll love the experience of mixing up a dollop of whipped cream with a straight-up shot of espresso (or, if you're me, the experience of eating the whipped cream with a spoon and ingesting the espresso as quickly as possible).

ESFP Starbucks Just the description of the Salted Caramel Mocha on the Starbucks website is enough to make any Myers-Briggs type want to give it a try — but, I think the drink would appeal especially to ESFPs, who are high-energy, sociable, expressive, and spontaneous.

ENFP Starbucks I've been told more times than I'd like to admit that ordering a Frappuccino is really just giving yourself an excuse to buy a milkshake, but I think my ENFP pals can agree with me when I say that there's absolutely no shame in that game. To those playful and novelty-seeking ENFPs, I would recommend a Caramel Frappuccino.

ENTP Starbucks You like trying new things and approaching situations with a global, theoretical perspective. For some reason, these characteristics make me think that a Teavana Shaken Peach Citrus White Tea Infusion would be the right Starbucks choice for you. So light and refreshing!

ESTJ Starbucks ESTJ, your assertive, decisive, results-oriented personality means that you need to come at things with a lot of energy, so I am happy to suggest that you try a Nitro Cold Brew With Sweet Cream. You'll get the drink served cold straight from the tap, and you'll experience a jolt of caffeine along with a burst of vanilla sweetness.

ESFJ Starbucks Honestly, who doesn't love a Hot Chocolate? As far as I can tell, the answer is no one, but ESFJs are especially prone to enjoying this nostalgic beverage. People who fall into this category are naturally warm, caring, and empathetic, and they seek harmony in the world around them. What brings people together more than a steaming mug of cocoa?

ENFJ Starbucks Add milk and cinnamon-flavored syrup to Starbucks signature espresso, add whipped cream and cinnamon topping, and you've got yourself a Cinnamon Dolce Latté. ENFJ, I have a feeling that this will sound particularly appealing to you and your sociable, imaginative, possibility-oriented personality.