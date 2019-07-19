Nobody likes a bully. However, there are plenty of reasonable ways to deal with a bully — murder should not be one of those ways. According to the new trailer for No One Saw A Thing, though, some of the folks of Skidmore, Missouri saw murder as their only option in handling the "town bully," Ken McElroy, back in 1981. The whole town then basically just looked the other way, and the disturbing events that followed seemingly changed Skidmore forever. You're probably going to want to marathon this one.

According to the official press release for the forth-coming, six-part, true crime docu-series, No One Saw A Thing "examines an unsolved murder in the American Heartland and the corrosive effects of vigilantism in small town America." There were nearly 60 people who witnessed McElroy's death, all of whom "deny having seen anything, to this very day." And that's just the beginning.

The trailer for the series is ... well, it's wild, to say the least. Really wild. Wild in a way that definitely won't make you want to visit Skidmore anytime soon. (Sorry, Skidmore.) One might also describe it as unsettling. Disturbing, even. True crime entertainment at its finest.

SundanceTV on YouTube

The trailer opens with an aerial view shot of a small, rural town, surrounded only — on all sides — by vast, sprawling, flat plots of land. There are no sky-scrapers to be seen; no big city lights off in the distance. No car-clogged highways; no bodies of water; no nothing, just land, as far as the eye can see.

"I was glad he was dead," a woman's voice admits, as the camera zooms in closer towards the town of Skidmore. "Killing him was the only way it was going to stop."

Viewers are then shown a few brief clips from the news at the time, and it's revealed that McElroy's wife reportedly told police that she saw who killed her husband. "That was the one mistake that they made," a man says of the shooters. "That they didn't kill his wife. I would have killed his wife."

Another woman then looks into the camera, completely straight-faced and says, "I was proud they had killed him, because this town was so full of sin." Wait — was full of sin? McElroy may have been the reason behind some of the sinning in town before he was murdered, but all the sinning that then followed? Can't hold a dead man at fault for that.

"They’re not glad people are asking about it, but I do think a lot of people are looking for closure," the series' director, Avi Belkin, told People of Skidmore's residents during a recent interview. "The new generation is kind of upset that this is still looming over the town."

Belkin then went on to explain that after spending two months in rural Missouri, "I started going deep into it and saw more violent acts that happened in that town," he told the outlet. "I was fascinated with this story. It really becomes a much deeper portrait of American society."

So, what else has gone down in Skidmore following McElroy's death? The series premieres on Aug. 1, so you'll just have to wait and see.