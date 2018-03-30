After three days of deliberations, an Orlando jury found the widow of the Pulse nightclub gunman not guilty on all charges Friday. The Noor Salman verdict came more than a year after she was accused of aiding her husband ahead of his shooting spree at the popular LGBTQ nightclub in the summer of 2016. She had been charged with obstruction of justice and providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Salman would have faced life in prison if she were convicted.

"We are so grateful to them, so grateful for their verdict," CNN reported a spokeswoman for Salman's family said Friday in remarks made outside the court after the verdict was delivered. "She can go home now and try to pick up the pieces."

Members of Salman's defense team said Friday that the jury's not guilty verdict had prevented Salman from being "the last victim" of the Pulse attack. "Twelve ordinary citizens were heroes today, the last heroes of Pulse," local CBS News affiliate WKMG reported they said while speaking to reporters outside the courthouse. Salman's defense team also said she was very emotional and looking forward to going home and seeing her son, according to a WFTV reporter.

During the trial prosecutors had argued Salman had accompanied her husband as he scouted potential locations to target. They had also argued she knew he was buying a firearm and ammunition and watching jihadi videos online. Indeed in a statement to FBI investigators, Salman said she'd known her husband was planning something violent but that she'd been too scared to act. "I wish I had done the right thing, but my fear held me back," Salman wrote in a statement shown to jurors during the trial. "I wish I had been more truthful."

According to CNN, Salman's defense attorneys argued she was "a simple-minded victim" trapped in an abusive marriage to an unfaithful husband. They said Salman was not an Islamic extremist and did not have knowledge of her husband's plans. They also argued Salman's submissive personality and lower than average intelligence — her IQ was reported to be 84 at the trial — made her more suggestible and led her to give a false confession to police after more than 10 hours of questioning, the Huffington Post reported.

In a statement of support for Salman, more than 100 organizations centered on LGBTQ rights, gender and reproductive justice, racial and economic justice, disability justice, and civil rights argued that the case against her was "rooted in gendered Islamophobia" and that she was "being prosecuted under the guise of guilt by association as a Muslim woman married to a Muslim man who committed mass violence."

A total of 49 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured when Salman's husband opened fire at Pulse, a popular Orlando nightclub, on June 12, 2016. The gunman was killed at the scene by responding authorities.

