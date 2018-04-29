Whenever gun control advocates move to limit firearms in any given public space — universities, malls, movie theaters, schools — there seems to be a chorus of NRA-related voices saying that guns are what make spaces safe, not the other way around. However, they're now running into a little issue with their 2018 convention. While firearms will be allowed at most of the event, the NRA isn't allowing guns at Mike Pence's speech at their convention.

The "Firearms Policy" section on their convention website makes it clear that "lawfully carried firearms will be permitted" at the site of the convention center. However, Pence's speech falls under different rules. "Due to the attendance of the Vice President of the United States, the U.S. Secret Service will be responsible for event security at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum," the event page for Mike Pence's speech reads, in bold print. "As a result, firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind will be prohibited in the forum prior to and during his attendance."

Pence is only appearing for one event during the convention, the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum — and for that event the rules are a little different. Although the NRA makes it clear that they're only playing by Secret Service rules regarding keeping the vice president safe, the NRA's detractors quickly called out the double standard.

Never Again movement leader Cameron Kasky posted a picture of the text banning guns on Twitter with a caption calling the NRA "a hilarious parody of itself," and then his colleagues from Parkland quickly jumped onto that boat.

