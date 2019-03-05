Some six months ago, a program run by the National Security Agency (NSA) that tracked who Americans called and texted was reportedly shut down. News that the NSA surveillance program had been stopped came out in a surprising comment made by a congressional aide on a podcast, and was first widely reported by The New York Times.

Reports of the program's existence — originally brought to light by the Edward Snowden leaks — spurred a national conversation on privacy in 2013. Following the passage of the USA Freedom Act in 2015, the way the data was handled was supposed to change and stay in the hands of phone companies. Only then, with a judge's agreement, could the NSA ask for logs of one individual and everyone they were in contact with.

But the program had still erroneously been tracking data that it didn't have legal authority to collect, The New York Times reported last June. Luke Murry, national security adviser to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, referenced those errors in his explanation of why it was shut down.

"The administration actually hasn't been using it for the past six months because of problems with ways in which that information was collected," Murry said on the Lawfare podcast. "Possibly collecting on U.S. citizens in the way that was transferred from private companies to the administration after they got FISA court approval."

More to come...