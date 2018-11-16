Native women experience staggering rates of murder, sexual assault, and domestic violence, and yet the data and reporting on crimes against them is woefully inadequate. A new study from the Urban Indian Health Institute (UIHI) attempts to quantify the number of Native American women murdered or missing, and document how the criminal justice system lets them down along the way.

Two UIHI researchers named Abigail Echo-Hawk and Annita Lucchesi surveyed 71 cities across America and found that almost 60 percent of the police departments they contacted either didn't return their requests, or provided flawed or incomplete data. The report says that of the 5,712 cases of missing indigenous women and girls reported in 2016 alone, only 116 (2 percent) were ever logged in the U.S. Department of Justice missing persons database.

Echo-Hawk and Lucchesi identified 506 unique cases of missing or murdered indigenous women registered with law enforcement in their study, but said that that number was likely much higher, in part due to the way in which the data is being collected in cities.

"Our women and our children, our girls, they hold such value within our communities," Echo-Hawk told HuffPost about motivation for the project. "For us to let their deaths to just go unnoticed — for people not to know that we have missing women in our communities, for their voices not to be heard — to me was unacceptable."

More to come ...