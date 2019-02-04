The Fyre Festival documentaries of the future will likely have a different hue in the background of all of those extravagant video clips. People across the globe will witness the numerous environmental differences that climate change will cause, but perhaps none will be as visually striking as the one that turned up in the findings of a new study. The ocean's colors will change because of climate change, according to a study out of MIT.

Instagrammers hoping for something dramatically different — like purples waves or orange bays — will be disappointed, because the change will basically make the ocean's blues bluer and its greens greener, according to CNN. The color of the ocean's surface comes from the way that light reflects off of the water molecules and the organisms in the water, though, so this color change will actually only be the visual signifier of a much bigger change going on in the water.

The organisms that are primarily responsible for giving the ocean its color are called phytoplankton, as WBUR wrote. When there are more phytoplankton, they absorb sunlight and make the water look greener — and when there are less, the water looks bluer. This seemingly surface-level change actually has a big effect on the ocean's ecosystem, however.

"The change is not a good thing, since it will definitely impact the rest of the food web," Stephanie Dutkiewicz, one of the study's co-authors and principal research scientist at MIT's Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences, told CNN. "Phytoplankton are at the base, and if the base changes, it endangers everything else along the food web, going far enough to the polar bears or tuna or just about anything that you want to eat or love to see in pictures."

