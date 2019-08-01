Because there are literally no signs that The Office will ever return for a reboot, the only thing fans have to live on are re-runs of the beloved show (which is leaving Netflix in 2021) and the cast's mini-reunions. Thankfully, they get together pretty often. In fact, some of The Office cast reunited for B.J. Novak's birthday, and the photos are going to make you want to watch the entire show all over again.

Novak turned the big 4-0 on Wednesday, July 31. To celebrate the huge milestone, he threw a huge blowout party a few days prior, which was attended by notable celebs like Bob Saget, Nathan Fielder, and, most importantly, some of his cast mates from The Office. Novak, who played the intern Ryan on the series, was joined by Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), and of course, Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), his ex-girlfriend on both the show and in real life.

On Wednesday, the actor shared photos from the big soiree on Instagram, immediately making fans wish they were there. The party appears to have been held at someone's home (not ours, sadly), and the lucky attendees were even treated to a private performance from John Mayer. Who knew they were friends?

"What a wonderful birthday to celebrate with so many people who make my life what it is," Novak wrote on Instagram, alongside snapshots of Saget, Mayer, and his VIP guests. "Thank you to literally everyone in it for your [heart emoji] in @‘s and IRLs. Grateful."

Although not all of his Office cast mates were able to make the big event, their presence was definitely felt, and one was even represented in one of Novak's gifts. As seen in the final photo from his Instagram post, the writer received a mock City of Los Angeles proclamation naming July 31 as "B.J. Novak Day", complete with a fake signature from mayor Eric Garcetti. Hilariously, it noted that "Steve Carell's team declined the opportunity to have his date named ‘Steve Carell Day.'"

After the celebration, some of the guests took to Instagram on Novak's actual birthday to send their well wishes, with the exception of Fischer, who simply couldn't wait and posted photos from the party on Sunday, July 28. "Out to celebrate the milestone birthday of @picturesoftext and hang with some old friends," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her celebrating with various Office alums. "BJ, you sure do know how to throw a party! We saw a magic show by @mikepisciotta_ and Saturn's rings with @urbancityastronomer Love you BJ! Happy Birthday!!"

Kinsey, meanwhile, wished Novak a happy birthday on Instagram by sharing a photo of the two of them at an awards show, noting that he was the perfect plus-one to any formal occasion. "If you ever have the opportunity to sit next to B.J. at a fancy party I highly recommend it," she wrote. "He is dapper, charming, funny and will share his dessert with you! Happy Birthday @picturesoftext !! I hope you are having an awesome day!"

It's clear that his old cast mates were very excited to celebrate Novak's birthday, proving there really is no family quite like The Office family.