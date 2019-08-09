Whether you're already a Funko Pop collector or not, if you're a fan of The Office, you may become a Funko Pop person today. As reported by People, The Office Funko Pops are now available. Need a tiny Pam on your bookshelf? A little Michael Scott on your desk? A figurine of Kevin holding — but not spilling! — his big pot of chili to decorate your kitchen? All of this and more is now possible. It's happening! Everybody stay calm!

The Office Funko Pops currently available are Jim Halpert, Pam Beesley, Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Kevin Malone, Darryl Philbin, Prison Mike, and a Michael vs. Toby Flenderson two-pack. Honestly, I don't know why they included Toby at all. We all hate so much about the way he chooses to be. And, in this case, he took the spot of a Phyllis Vance Funko Pop. Or, better yet, a Phyllis Vance and Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration Funko Pop two-pack. That's just unforgivable.

In addition to the traditional Funko Pops, there are also a few Funko Pop Pez dispensers depicting Office characters that are available for pre-order on Amazon. There's a Dwight one, a Darryl one, a Prison Mike one, and one of Jim in his Facebook Halloween costume. (It just says "book" on his face. You know his style.) These all cost $5.99, come with a pack of Pez (if you actually want to eat those...), and will be released on December 15.

The entire Funko Pop Office collection is available on Amazon, and select characters are available from other stores, including Hot Topic, Box Lunch, and Barnes & Noble. Take a look.

Pam

This little Pam could definitely win the Dundee for whitest sneakers. And, apparently, this is Pam Beesley-Halpert, because she's got a ring on her finger.

Michael

This Micael Funko has his World's Best Boss mug, but is he wearing his suit from the brand MISSterious?!

Jim

Plastic Jim is dressed in his "Dave" Halloween costume from Season 5, and wearing his hairstyle from that time —not super floppy, but before things got all slicked back.

Darryl

Darryl here is in his warehouse uniform, but is planning for the office basketball game, judging by his clipboard that says "Game @ 1 pm".

Toby vs. Michael

The Toby vs. Michael two-pack includes a bummed out looking Toby carrying the "Suck on this" rock that Michael gave him as a going away present.

Prison Mike

"The worst thing about prison was the dementors."

Kevin

Little does he know, he's about to spill that chili all over the office floor.

Dwight

Mustard shirt? Check. Glasses? Check. Phone holder on his waist? Check. Yep, it's Dwight... or is it Jim dressed as Dwight?

These are the Office Funko Pops that are available for now, but Funko also recently announced that other ones will be coming. These will include Date Mike, Goldenface Jim, Michael dressed as Classy Santa, Dwight dressed as Belsnickel, and Jim dressed as Dwight. That last figure appears to look just like the Dwight one, but hey, maybe collectors will be able to spot some differences.