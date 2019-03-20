Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are together onscreen at last in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — but fans are gushing just a little bit more about a certain blonde bombshell. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood trailer is finally here, and the first glimpse of Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate is giving fans hope that Quentin Tarantino’s highly anticipated new film will be a total knockout.

Set in 1969 Hollywood, the director’s newest slice of historical fiction stars DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, a struggling actor who starred in a Western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The film follows the duo as, together, they attempt to transition to filmmaking in an industry they no longer recognize. Tate just happens to be Dalton’s next-door neighbor, and of course, Charles Manson’s most famous murder victim, which viewers will see play out in the film.

DiCaprio, Pitt, and Robbie aren’t the only huge names on the marquee. Tarantino assembled a huge ensemble cast for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, including Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Damien Lewis, and Lena Dunham. The film also features Bruce Dern, who filled in for the late Burt Reynolds, and Luke Perry, in what will be his final movie role after his death earlier this month.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Immediately after the trailer dropped fans of all of the lead actors reacted to the sneak peek online, and, based on the Twitter reaction, absolutely nobody is prepared for the ultimate mash-up of DiCaprio, Pitt, Robbie, and Tarantino. However, everyone seems to be most enchanted by Robbie's portrayal of Tate, which looks pretty much perfect on all accounts. Some Twitter users already think an Oscar could be coming her way.

It's hard to think of anyone better than Robbie to portray the bubbly, ill-fated blonde (well, other than Hilary Duff, who will also portray the actress in a different film later this year). But Robbie's isn’t the only performance that social media is buzzing about.

Most actors in the film play real-life public figures, and many Twitter users were caught off guard by how eerily similar they all look to their real life counterparts. Pacino portrays film producer Marvin Schwarz, Lewis plays legendary actor Steve McQueen, Hirsch portrays Tate’s friend Jay Sebring, and Fanning, though she doesn't appear in the trailer, will take on the role of famed Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme.

Most notably, the trailer shows a brief shot of Damon Herriman as a creepily accurate Charles Manson, and Mike Moh doing a pitch-perfect Bruce Lee. Many Twitter users have already sung Moh's praises for his spot-on portrayal of the iconic actor, and rightfully so.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is Tarantino's ninth film, which is a much bigger deal than it looks on paper. If the director sticks to his plan of retiring after making ten movies, then this will be his penultimate film. What better way to start your exit from the industry than with a film that features Robbie playing a role she was born to do?