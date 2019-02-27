Comic Relief is known for its funny skits and creative short films on Red Nose Day. Remember a few years ago when they did that brilliant Love Actually sequel? Well, it looks like the Red Nos team have a bit of a penchant for Richard Curtis rom coms, as their latest project for this year's Red Nose Day involves the beloved Four Weddings And A Funeral. The teaser trailer for One Red Nose Day And A Wedding has just been released, and, honestly, I can't wait. Here's everything we know so far about the project.

Premiering exclusively during Red Nose Day 2019 on BBC One on Friday, March 15, One Red Nose Day And A Wedding will reunite the cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral for the first time in 25 years. Directed by Mike Newell and written by Richard Curtis (ofc), the programme will feature some of the most recognisable faces from the original, including Hugh Grant, Andie Macdowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, Rowan Atkinson, John Hannah, David Haig, and James Fleet. The Comic Relief website also hints at some very special extra guests (RadioTimes has revealed that Lily James and Susanna Reid will be among them).

Noticeably absent is Charlotte Coleman, who played Hugh Grant's flatmate in the original film. Tragically, Coleman passed away in 2001 at the age of just 33.

It's unclear what the storyline of this short sequel will be, but the name and behind-the-scenes photos reveal there will be a wedding of some sort. The teaser trailer is just 25 seconds long, and sees the cast popping up on screen one by one, inviting viewers to their celebration.

Speaking about One Red Nose Day And A Wedding, Richard Curtis explained:

"We’re all definitely older — I suspect no wiser. It’s been really enjoyable working out what’s happened to all the characters - and now they get back together, one last time, for the 5th wedding. Where, as usual, not everything will go as planned.”

The original Four Weddings And A Funeral debuted in 1994, and quickly became one of the UK's most beloved romantic comedies thanks to its all-star cast and witty script. As its name suggests, the film follows a group of friends over five social occasions, four weddings, and one funeral. It also hones in on main character Charles (Hugh Grant) and his search for love.

As well as this genius sequel, Red Nose Day will also include a number of other brilliant skits and short shows including Tess and Claudia’s Comic Relief Strictly Danceathon, Richard Madden’s Comic Relief Bodyguard comeback, and Kilimanjaro: The Return, which will feature the likes of Dani Dyer and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Also coming to our screens will be a Comic Relief special of The Apprentice, with celebrities like Rylan, Amanda Holden, and Ayda Williams taking part. Bring on the lols!

With all of these amazing shows on offer, it's easy to forget what Red Nose Day is all about. To donate to Comic Relief, simply visit their website here.