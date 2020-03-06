The 'Onward' Voice Cast Includes Your Fave Celebs, From Ali Wong To Chris Pratt

In Pixar's latest film Onward, out now, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland team up to play brothers Barley and Ian. It's an exciting duo whose chemistry is off the charts. But they're not the only celebrities who lend their voices to the film. The 'Onward' cast includes a fun mix of comedians, action stars, and iconic actors.

In Onward, the Lightfoot family lives in a neighborhood where unicorns rummage through trash cans, and cyclops and centaurs are ticket-giving officers of the law. The film kicks off when young elf Ian Lightfoot turns 16. As part of his celebration, he inherits a gift from his father, who died before Ian was born: his magic staff. It comes with a spell to return Ian's dad for 24 hours, so he can meet the son he never got to know.

Unfortunately the spell goes awry, but Ian's raucous older brother Barley sees this as an opportunity for adventure, not a mistake. As the brothers venture out of their suburban enclave they realize real magic's still out there, for better or worse.

Read on for a roundup on all of the actors who appear in the film, and for a guide to their larger-than-life characters.

Ian Lightfoot / Tom Holland Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images/Pixar After playing Spider Man, Holland's used to playing awkward young guys coming to terms with their powers. Ian's not only discovering his magical abilities, he's learning them with the dad he never knew.

Barley Lightfoot / Chris Pratt Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images/Pixar Pratt plays Ian's chaotic, encouraging older brother Barley. But in an interview with USA Today, Pratt reveals that growing up, the roles were reverse. "I was absolutely the fragile, slightly broken, insecure kid and my older brother was there no matter what," he says.

Laurel Lightfoot / Julia Louis-Dreyfus Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images/Pixar Louis-Dreyfus is no stranger to Pixar voice work — back in 1998 she voiced Atta in A Bug's Life. Here she's playing Ian and Barley's loving, protective mom Laurel. When her sons get into trouble, she has no qualms about running out there on her own adventure to keep them safe.

The Manticore / Octavia Spencer Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images/Pixar Butler plays mythical creature the Manticore: part lion, part human, all with a pair of wings. The Lightfoot brothers involve her at the start of their quest, but when the Manticore realizes she left out some very important information, she joins their mother to help track them down.

Faun / Ali Wong Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images/Pixar Best known for her raucous stand up comedy specials like Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife, Wong voices Faun, one of the centaur police officers tracking down the Lightfoots.

Grecklin / Tracey Ullman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Little is known about Grecklin, beyond being a pawn shop owner, but long-time comedian Tracey Ullman is a pro at voicing and creating characters. She's done so on several of her own shows (including The Tracey Ullman Show and Tracy Breaks The News).