After almost a year long wait Outlander is back and I am so ready for the adventure, intrigue, and drama. Season 4 started on Nov. 4 in the United States and you can watch it here, in the UK on Amazon Prime. Episode one launched on Nov. 5 and there will be new instalments every week. The wait for the fourth instalment of the Outlander series has been borderline unbearable and if you're keen to know the Outlander Season 4 book ending from Drums Of Autumn, this synopsis is going to hook you up.

Outlander is based on the series of books by Diana Gabaldon. Each series has a corresponding book, and Season 4 will take on Drums of Autumn. Never one to shy away from a cliff hanger, the end of Season 3 saw heroine Claire Fraser and her partner Jamie in 1766, stranded on the Georgia coastline following a shipwreck. While it is a less than ideal situation, I think they are probably just happy to be out of Scotland and put their dangerous years in Paris and Jamaica behind them. While it is unlikely that the TV series will be able to include all of the details of Gabaldon’s bestselling fourth instalment, it can certainly give us a good idea of what is to come.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Drums of Autumn picks up with Claire, Jamie, Ian, and Fergus attempting to start a new life in the American colonies. We first see them traveling to Charleston and Wilmington, before they eventually settle in North Carolina. Unlike previous instalments, most of Drums of Autumn is set in the couple’s home area and I have to say, it is actually quite cute to see Jamie and Claire settle into domestic bliss.

In the book, Fergus has left his wife, Marsali, behind in Jamaica as she is expecting their first child; we already know from episode one that the TV show deviates from this, with Marsali accompanying them along for the ride and revealing her pregnancy at the end of the first episode. As if that isn’t complication enough, there are new players to contend with. As the group move to North Carolina, to be near Jamie’s family, it becomes clear very quickly that his manipulative Aunt Jocasta has her own agenda. Like most of the characters in Outlander, Aunt Jocasta has had a pretty tragic past which has made her one tough, formidable woman. On the upside, at least Jamie is pretty accustomed to manipulation and temptation so it doesn’t phase him, however that doesn't mean that Claire doesn't struggle under her watchful eye.

To add a little bit more drama into the mix there is also the introduction of antagonist and all round villain, Stephen Bonnet. TV viewers first met him in episode one, when he was waiting to hang. This guy is everywhere, seeking to destroy and terrorise everyone in his path. You will hate him, not least because he takes the help of the Frasers after escaping execution, only to turn on them. He robs them with a crew of bandits, stealing the jewellery Claire had taken from Geillis, along with her gold wedding band.

The story also picks up with Claire and Jamie’s daughter, Brianna, in the twentieth century, where she is joined by her love interest, Roger Wakefield. Brianna’s curiosity about her mysterious past, leads her to look into her family history. In doing so, she discovers reports of Jamie and Claire's death in a fire, and decided to travel back through the stones to try and see them in time. Being the doting suitor that he is, Roger goes after her. Only once he arrives in Scotland he assumes his former name, MacKenzie. Brianna then journeys to Lallybroch where she meets her aunt Jenny, uncle Ian, and cousin Jamie. She also encounters Laoghaire, who comes to confront her when she discovers she is claiming to be Jamie's daughter. Eventually, Brianna and Roger both make the journey to America separately, with Brianna accompanied by her maidservant, Lizzie.

Back over the pond, Jamie and Claire are settling into life in America, though they have their fair share of skirmishes along the way, including being attacked by a bear. Settled in near to Jamie's aunt Jocasta, Claire is walking by the river when she spots Jamie's son William. His father Lord John is already waiting for them back home, as the pair had taken a detour on their trip to Virginia. John subsequently falls ill and is nursed by Jamie, before John and William continue their journey. But this isn't the only child Jamie is reunited with during the course of the book.

Starz

In one of the most long anticipated moments of the series, Brianna is meets her father Jamie for the first time. However, her journey to him was far from straightforward. Reunited with Roger in America, the pair make a promise together and consummate their relationship. Shortly afterwards, she discovered he knew about her parents death and didn't tell her, so they go their separate ways. It's during that time that Brianna is raped by Bonnet, falling pregnant shortly afterwards, and taking back possession of her mother's ring.

Brianna's handmaid mistakenly thinks Roger, or as she calls him "MacKenzie," to have forced himself on Brianna, which leads to him being near beaten to death by Jamie and sold to Native Americans. Brianna continues to hunt for Roger, eventually sketching a portrait of Roger for her father. It is only then that they realise who "MacKenzie" actually is. Brianna subsequently reveals to her father that it was Bonnet who actually attacked her. Claire and Jamie attempt to correct their error retrieving Roger, leaving Brianna in the care of Aunt Jocasta at River Run, who seeks to find her other suitors. Claire and Jamie's pursuit of Roger gets very complicated: he makes an unsuccessful attempt to escape and gets accused of murder. His freedom is eventually traded in return for Ian.

On the return to River Run, Claire and Jamie reveal to Roger that Brianna is pregnant, but it might not be his. He decided to consider his fate in this world, undecided about returning through the stones. Claire returns to River Run and delivers Brianna of a son. Roger eventually decides to stay in the 18th century, returning to Brianna to take her hand in marriage and raise the child as his own. Talk about family drama. Bonnet, meanwhile, is sentenced to hang for separate crimes, and Brianna seeks to meet him one last time. Things get predictably complicated when she does, and Bonnet has a plan to escape that involves setting the building alight. He succeeds and makes away to a waiting ship, handing Brianna a black diamond for the baby's maintenance.

If Drums of Autumn is anything to go off Season 4 of Outlander is set to be explosive. With no shortage of family drama, danger, and spooky shenanigans (Claire encounters a ghost at one point) I can’t wait to see what happens. Plus, the finale lays more than a few easter eggs for the fifth book. The next episode of Outlander will be out on Amazon Prime on Nov. 12 and if you really can’t wait to see what happens you can buy all of the books in the Outlander series on Amazon.