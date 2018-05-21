You know it's going to be a good week when there's a new Stephen King book to look forward to reading. On Tuesday, his latest thriller The Outsider hits bookstores everywhere, and it's exactly the kind of eerie, twisty-turny mystery that will get your mind-racing and heart-thumping over Memorial Day weekend. But that's not the only book you need to know this week.

In the world of YA novels, three major books are dropping: Mark Oshiro's Anger Is A Gift, a profound and candid meditation on race, police brutality, and the power of rage; Sandhya Menon's From Twinkle, With Love, a dreamy rom-com about a girl pursuing her dreams and her first love; and Claire Legrand's Furyborn, an epic fantasy about two very different young women fighting for the same cause in two different centuries.

If fiction isn't your thing: there's also two very different nonfiction books coming out that might just pique your interest. The first is John Carreyrou's Bad Blood, a riveting examination of the downfall of medical startup Theranos and its elusive CEO, Elizabeth Holmes. The second book is Franchesca Ramsey's Well, That Escalated Quickly, a memoir about her rise to fame as an online activist and what the responsibility of that role means to her.

Whatever you're looking to read this week, there's a new book that's sure to fit your mood. These are the six new books you need to know this week:

'Anger Is A Gift' by Mark Oshiro Moss Jefferies' father was murdered by an Oakland police officer six years ago. Now a sophomore in high school, Moss still has panic attacks thinking about the unjustified murder and the media's subsequent vilification of his father. But for the first time in his life, he's ready to fight back against his school's administration and the systems of oppression that unfairly target him and his community. Click here to buy.

'Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs and Mistakes of an Accidental Activist' by Franchesca Ramsey MTV's Franchesca Ramsey never intended to become an online activist — but her honest, thoughtful, and hilarious commentary on race, identity, and feminism unexpectedly made her a YouTube sensation. In her memoir, she talks about how she manages the responsibility of her role as an "activist" and how she preserves her own mental health in the process. Click here to buy.

'Furyborn' by Claire Legrand The stories of two young women — a bounty hunter and a Sun Queen — living centuries apart intertwine in this epic fantasy about a cosmic war and the fate of the universe. Click here to buy.

'From Twinkle, With Love' by Sandhya Menon Twinkle is a filmmaker with big dreams — so when Sahil Roy asks her to direct a movie for the summer festival, she's thrilled. Not only will she finally get a chance to show off what she can do, but it will put her direct contact with Sahil's dreamy twin brother, Neil. When she starts receiving letters from a mystery man named "N," she's convinced Neil has finally started to return her affections — but there's one teeny problem: She's fallen in love with Sahil. Click here to buy.

'The Outsider' by Stephen King In the latest book from Stephen King, a small town's most popular citizen, Little League coach and English teacher Terry Maitland, is accused of the brutal murder of an 11-year-old boy. The case seems ironclad — but how could someone who seemed so genuine be a cold-blooded murderer? Click here to buy.