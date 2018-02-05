The Patriots Lost The Super Bowl & Twitter’s Like, Trump’s Going Down Next

On Sunday evening, a hard-fought Super Bowl LII game resulted in the Philadelphia Eagles securing victory over the New England Patriots, with a score of 41-33. Considering the New England team's historic propensity for victory, many on Twitter believe that the Patriots losing serves as a sign that Trump will be defeated as well.

Indeed, in an article published earlier on Sunday, Callum Borchers of the Washington Post described the New England Patriots as an "avatar" for Trump. As Borchers indicated, in recent years the Pats have acquired Trump and a litany of other controversial conservative figures as fans, with Trump reportedly previously describing quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft as “total winners."

As Borchers also noted, Patriots have, for many, come to symbolize the Trump administration. As the author put it, "Trump and the Patriots go beyond mutual admiration. To some, the Patriots are the sports world’s version of Trump — attacked by the establishment, persecuted by a major TV network and still winning."

Thus, for many, the New England team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl symbolized a loss for the Trump administration as well — something reflected in many tweets shared on Sunday after the game.

No Longer President This user did not hold back when describing the implications of the Eagles' victory.

Taking Back The House This user thinks the impacts of the Patriots' loss will be far-reaching.

Don't Ask How This person is certain that the Patriots' loss had a larger meaning.

Predicting The Future? This woman thinks that the Eagles' victory is a sign of good things to come.

Symbolic Of Midterms Maybe the Patriots' loss is reflective of the GOP's prospects for the 2018 midterm elections? Who only knows.

A "Huge L" Or perhaps the Patriots' loss translates into a denouncement of the entire Trump campaign.

Bringing People Together This woman expressed joy and surprise at the level at which the Patriots' loss seems to be uniting Americans.

Defeated Soon It's proof.

Beginning Of The End It doesn't matter how they're connected.

Joy Of The Country You have to admit, there's some irony to the Patriots' loss.

Synonymous With The Fall Of Trump The Eagles victory is leaving lots of people hopeful.

Analogy For America Winning The symbolism here is uncanny.

A Mandate Against Trump She loved it.

Darkest Timeline Coming To A Close There's a light at the end of the tunnel.

Positive Omen The Eagles' victory has totally changed the trajectory of the future.

Political Equivalent Straight-up.

Harbinger Of Trouble Ahead It's bad news ... for Trump. And yes, "harbinger" is a great word.

Karma What goes around comes around, as they say.

A Sign Of The Real America Winning There's more to it than meets the eye.

Not A Coincidence Makes enough sense.