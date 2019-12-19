The Perfect Last-Minute Present Is A Gift Subscription to Disney+. Here Are 12 Of Their Best Holiday Movie Offerings

Allow us to paint a picture that might be familiar to you. The holidays are approaching. You've put up your decorations, booked your travel, finished your work, made your plans ... but you've saved one major thing for the last minute: gifts.

We've all been there, but luckily, thanks to Disney+, now there's an easy last-minute gift that brings hours upon hours of entertainment for a full year. That's why we're giving our loved ones a bundle of new and beloved holiday movies (plus tons and tons of other content) when we give a Disney+ Gift Subscription Card. A subscription card, available now, is just $69.99 for an entire year of movies (not to mention new and beloved TV shows). It's so appealing, it's worth snagging a subscription for yourself, too.

On Disney+, they'll find everything from classics like Home Alone and Miracle on 34th Street, to new and current favorites like Noelle and Frozen. Plus, no commercials — and no judgments about repeat viewing. Below are just some of the heartwarming holiday films you'll be giving when you give a Disney+ Gift Subscription this year.

Noelle Walt Disney Studios on YouTube Meet a Christmas heroine for a new generation in Anna Kendrick's Noelle, the spirited daughter of Kris Kringle, who has to save the day when her brother Nick can't handle the pressure of taking over their father's duties on Christmas.

The Santa Clause Trilogy Watch Tim Allen turn into Santa Claus in the most heartwarming movie about a contract that's ever been made. (And yes, its sequels are here, too!)

Home Alone Precocious Kevin McAllister's bandit-defeating hijinks are still peak holiday entertainment for all ages.

Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas Required viewing with the little ones in your life. See Mickey, Minnie, and all their pals reminisce about their favorite Christmas memories.

The Sound of Music At first glance, The Sound of Music might not seem like a holiday movie. But cozy mountain settings, "brown paper packages tied up with string," and singing songs with family? Sounds like the spirit of the season to us!

Frozen Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube We'll watch the smash hit about two sisters repairing their relationship any season, but Frozen just hits the spot differently in the winter. We'll never let it go!

Miracle on 34th Street No more planning schedules around when this holiday classic airs on TV: Watch the jolly Kris Kringle act as a mall Santa anytime you want with Disney+.

The Muppet Christmas Carol The Muppets do Charles Dickens' tale justice in their version of The Christmas Carol. The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future would be pleased. (Scrooge might even get a kick out of it himself.)

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack of Halloween Town just wants to spread Christmas cheer in Tim Burton's spooky, magical classic — which is both a holiday and a Halloween movie, obviously.

The Simpsons Yep, you read that right: Disney+ has The Simpsons, and The Simpsons has a whole spectrum of crackling holiday episodes. Best viewed with a donut and coffee (or a peppermint mocha).

Babes in Toyland Annette Funicello stars in this magical romp full of wooden soldiers, joyful music, and happily-ever-afters.