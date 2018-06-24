In a recording uploaded to Twitter on Saturday, a white woman in San Francisco can be seen apparently trying to call the police on an 8-year-old black girl selling bottled water. The internet quickly dubbed the woman, who was caught making the call on video, "Permit Patty."

A young girl was selling bottled water outside of her apartment near AT&T Park on Saturday afternoon before the San Francisco Giants took on the San Diego Padres. In the video, a woman is seen on her phone, but ducks out of frame when she sees that the girl's mother is recording her.

"This woman don’t want a little girl to sell some water," a woman, who has been identified as the girl's mother, can be heard saying. "She's calling the police on an 8-year-old girl."

"Don't hide. The whole world [is] gonna see you, boo," the woman filming told the woman on the phone. The woman who threatened to call the cops then said that the girl was "illegally selling water without a permit."

The woman identified herself as Alison Ettel. She spoke to the Huff Post and said that this was not a racial issue, but a noise issue. And she said she only "pretended" to call the police.

In an interview with Huff Post, Ettel said she confronted the mother and daughter because "they were screaming about what they were selling" and she could hear them. She told the news outlet, "It was literally nonstop. It was every two seconds, 'Come and buy my water. It was continuous and it wasn’t a soft voice, it was screaming."

Ettel issued an apology while speaking with Huff Post, saying, "It was stupid. I completely regret that I handled that so poorly. It was completely stress-related, and I should have never confronted her. That was a mistake, a complete mistake. Please don’t make me sound horrible.”

