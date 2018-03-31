On Friday, the Trump administration released a photo of its spring season interns standing with President Donald Trump, showing a huge number of young people getting to rub elbows with the president of the United States. The denizens of social media noticed something about the image immediately, however, and it's generated some controversy ― specifically because the photo of its interns puts the White House's lack of diversity squarely under the spotlight.

However you want to look at it, there's one thing that's very clear about the photo of the White House's many interns: they're almost all white. By the numbers, the Trump administration has been one of the whitest in recent presidential memory, a stark departure from the relatively diverse Obama administration. That seems to be true of its interns for the spring season, too.

It's worth noting that there are a few faces of color in the assembled crowd, but only just a few. By and large, the photo shows an overwhelmingly white group of interns, with the president standing in the middle of all of them. It's fair to say that plenty of people on Twitter noticed this, and it elicited some pretty strong reactions.

More to come ...