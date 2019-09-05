Going to school for the first time can be an exciting and nerve-wracking time for kids, and it's no different for the royal family. Led by her parents and big brother George, today marked Princess Charlotte's first day at school. Despite seen looking a little bit apprehensive in a video posted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram, Prince William could be heard telling the headteacher of Thomas's Battersea that Charlotte was "very excited" to start school life.

As The Sun reports, Charlotte will be starting in reception, while George will be "beginning his third term" after starting at the school in 2017. While it will be a day of making new friends for Charlotte, she has the support of her big brother in a major way — who "is said to be 'excited and proud' to show his little sister around the school" according to The Sun. How cute is that?

There's no doubt that he'll be able to give her some solid advice, too. According to Hello, George "is a very protective and lovely older brother" and is likely to "look after his little sister and take great pride in showing her the ropes."

In terms of what lessons Charlotte has in store for her first day, it's actually pretty relaxed. According to The Telegraph, "[t]he school works hard to ease both parents and youngsters into Thomas's life" by providing social gatherings before the term starts, and letting the first years leave school at lunchtime.

In the weeks following, Charlotte will start learning the basics of the school's curriculum, and "will also learn French, computing and take part in regular 'Woodland Adventure' sessions where she'll dress up in waterproofs and spend a day learning in nature."

As described on the school's site, Charlotte's first year at school will see her "play and explore; make choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy."

And as Harper's Bazaar points out (via a source from People), Charlotte is thought to be "more outgoing" than her older brother, which means she "likely won't have any problems adjusting to her new environment".

Obviously, this won't be the last time we see one of the Duke and Duchess's children experience their first day at school — as Prince Louis still has yet to begin his first day at nursery like his elder siblings. Following the trajectory of his brother and sister, Louis will most likely start nursery when he's two-years-old.

That's quite a while away yet though, as Louis turns two next April. In the meantime, you can have some cuteness overload from Charlotte's first day last January where she was photographed in an adorable plum coat with a pink scarf as she made her way to Willcocks Nursery School. Whether or not Louis goes to the same one is a different matter, as George began his school life at Westacre Montessori School in 2016 as Town & Country notes.