I have a side hustle as a luxury travel writer, and I can attest that getting to stay in some of the best hotels in the world for free is pretty boss. Now, you too can globe trot like an influencer by applying for this internship that pays you to travel first class to bucket-list destinations. If you're in college, the travel website The Points Guy is offering a dream job that will have you jet setting like the Kardashians — only without the drama. The Travel & Rewards Internship describes your responsibilities as flying around the world "reviewing flights, hotels, trains, and more for our global audience."

The best thing about this gig is that if you're a writer or photographer looking to make a career traveling the world, this is a great way to get your foot in the door while earning $20 an hour. Yes, you can turn this into real career. During some of my trips I have met people who live out of hotels going from one travel assignment to the next. For those who have serious wanderlust, it doesn't really get any better than that. So make sure your passport is up to date, and start working on your cover letter ASAP. Even if you don't continue your career as a travel influencer after the internship is over, you'll earn eleventy-million frequent flyer miles during your summer travels that you can apply toward future trips.

"The Travel and Rewards Intern will get to rate some of the best in travel, such as first class on Emirates or Cathay Pacific. You will also get to stay at some of the world’s top hotels from the Greek isles to the heart of Singapore’s glistening skyline," The Points Guy explained on its website. And if it's exposure you're looking for, your reviews and social posts about some of the world's most FOMO-worthy destinations will reach 7 million readers around the world.

"Whoever thought you could get paid to write about 'what I did on summer vacation?' All you have to do is share your experiences with the world in a series of written reviews with photos, videos, and social media posts," The Points Guy noted.

It's important to note that while this is indeed a dream job, it's not really a vacation. You'll constantly be taking notes, snapping pictures, talking to people, and observing everything around you. That being said, learning to pay close attention to your surroundings, like the difference between crown molding and coffered ceilings, will make you a more self-aware and curious person.

One of my favorite quotes is from author Robert Pirsig, the author of Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance. "We take a handful of sand from the endless landscape of awareness around us and call that handful of sand the world." Each person's individual world is shaped by geography and personal experiences. If you want to make your world a little bit bigger, the Travel & Rewards Internship is an amazing way to widen your perspective.

In order to be an ideal candidate you should be culturally aware and curious and be willing to learn how to tell the difference between Cristal and Korbel, according to the job description. Even if you don't qualify for the internship, The Points Guy's parent company Red Ventures has tons of other jobs you can apply for to start living your best life.

While traveling alone might seem intimidating, it's also amazing. You'll meet people you'd never cross paths with otherwise and you'll learn to rely on yourself, which only serves to make you stronger. If you're thinking, yes please! Stop whatever you're doing and apply for this travel internship right freakin' now. Because, sometimes not only are the best things in life free, you can also get paid to experience them.