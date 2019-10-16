The holidays are coming at you fast, but there's already an electrifying gift set that's dropped to prepare you for the season’s greeting. Luxury professional beauty brand Shu Uemura and Pokémon are collaborating to give your beauty cabinet a festive take on hair care and makeup. Your Pokémon Go literally could never.

This season, Pokémon fans can jump for joy because the popular gaming franchise is coming for your full glam routine. The brands have joined together to turn Pikachu into "Pikashu". According to a press release from the brands, “Pika” is known as the electric sounds in Japanese and “shu” represents the hair and makeup brand in which the limited edition holiday collection is plastered with images of Pikashu.

For the Shu Uemura Art of Hair line, the collaboration highlights four Pikashu-approved hair products: the Essence Absolue Nourishing Oil, the Essence Absolue Nourishing Mask, Cleansing Oil Gentle Radiance Cleanser Shampoo, and the brand’s wide paddle brush. The makeup line, however, features an eyeshadow palette, a lash curler, two matte lipsticks, a facial cleansing oil, a brush set, an eyebrow pencil, and a cleansing oil set. Each of the featured products is decorated with a special print of Pikashu dressed in makeup. And the Pokémon star is featured all over the products in electrifying poses throughout the print that will make you coo at every turn of the products.

Everything in the Shu Uemura Art of Hair collection is available online and in salons Nov. 1 starting at $57. Makeup products in the line are currently being sold online as well. Here’s all the Pikashu cuteness to expect in this holiday collection.

Shu Uemura Art of Hair x Pokémon Essence Absolue Nourishing Hair & Body Oil

Shu Uemura's coveted Essence Absolue Nourishing Oil is a multiuse hair oil that infuses and retains moisture for all hair types from mid-length to your ends. The oil also protects against UV rays while remaining lightweight to use on a daily basis. However, the Pikashu rendtion of the nourishing oil includes gold sparkles in the camellia oils to accentuate a glow in your hair and on your body.

Shu Uemura Art of Hair x Pokémon Essence Absolue Nourishing Hair Mask

The Shu Uemura x Pokémon collection also features the Essence Absolue Nourishing oil in the form of a hair mask. If you're in need of an added boost of oil in your ends, the hair mask will get deep into your roots. Plus you can expect to see the same gold flakies featured in the oil to be dispersed throughout this hair mask as well.

Shu Uemura Art of Hair x Pokémon Cleansing Oil Gentle Radiance Cleanser Shampoo

Shu Uemura's Cleansing Oil Shampoo is both paraben-free and silicone-free. Made for dry hair and itching scalps, the cleansing oil acts gently on all hair types. Plus, the shampoo is lightweight enough to keep your hair fluffy, but strong enough to the point where you'll need very few pumps.

Shu Uemura Art of Hair x Pokémon Paddle Brush

Courtesy of Shu Uemura Art of Hair

This Pikashu-inspired holiday collection is complete with the brand's large paddle hair brush. The brush acts as a detangler, an everyday styling tool, and a scalp massager that's best used dry and on normal to thick hair. While you can't purchase this item right now on the site, the Pikashu brush will be released later this season.

Shu Uemura x Pokémon Eye Palette: Mythical Purple

Pikashu Eye Palette in Mythical Purple features nine matte and shimmer shades. The palette includes an even balance of cool and warm tones. Any way you mix them up, they're all perfectly festive for fall.

Shu Uemura x Pokémon

Yes, there's a four-piece brush set to place your shadows, too. Shoppers will get a face, cheek, eyes, and a lip brush in this compact set with Pikashu dancing on the stems of each one. Plus, there's even a decorative pouch to carry the set on-the-go.

Shu Uemura x Pokémon Rouge Unlimited Matte Limited Edition

Pokémon fans are offered up two traditional bullet lipsticks. Both are made in a soft matte formula, with Pikashu speeding on the cap. You can shop either this Scarlet Fire red shade or the Mulberry Frost purple mauve shade.

Pokémon Hard Formula Limited Edition Eyebrow Pencil

Shu Uemura's best-selling eyebrow pencil gets a Pokémon twist. The shape of the eyebrow pencil allows you to make as many arches and shapes as you please. However, the pencil only comes in Seal Brown, an ashy medium brown.

Shu Uemura x Pokémon Electric Gold Pikashu Premium Eyelash Curler

The Shu Uemura brand is marked inside of the plate of this limited edition eyelash curler. The silicone padding on the curler protects the eyes while the hinge applies the ideal pressure for a more precise curl. But honestly, the golden Pikashu charm on the end makes this a truly special holiday gift.

Shu Uemura x Pokémon Catch’em All Pikashu Cleansing Oil Coffret

To remove the day's makeup and grit from your face, the collection also offer you the appropriately-named Catch'em All Cleansing Oil Coffret. The set includes four of Shu Uemura's oil cleansers: ultime8∞, Anti/Oxi+, blanc:chroma, and POREfinist2. Plus, the foursome is also travel-sized.

Pokémon lovers may have just found the perfect holiday gift for the beauty enthusiasts in their life. However, if you're a true Pikachu fan, you'll probably want to nab this limited edition collection for yourself.