I’m constantly discovering amazing quotes in books that I want to share with the world. You know, those pieces of writing that move you in a way you didn’t think possible, or that paragraph that is just so beautiful and expressive that you read it again and again. Or that one-liner that makes you smile every single time you read it. But what do you do with these quotes? I usually highlight them in my book, then forget about them entirely. Or maybe I write them down on a sticky note, only lose it in the chaos of my desk.

I wanted to do something more. These quotes are special, after all. I wanted to give them the star treatment they deserved. I wanted to celebrate them, showcase them, and keep them organized. Luckily, I recently discovered an app that does this perfectly: Postepic.

With Postepic, you can save your quotes, share your quotes, and discover new quotes from other users. You can stylize the quote and add a background image to give it that extra special spark. Plus, you can share the image you create on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. And you can do it all on your phone, which makes it the perfect solution if you're reading on-the-go. It's an easy and fun way to engage with the quotes you discover as you read—and it only takes a few minutes.

So, how does it work? Here's a step-by-step guide to get you started using PostEpic to collect and share all of your favorite literary quotes.

Step One: Take a photo of the page with the quote you want to highlight. I was reading Bright Lines by Tanwi Nandini Islam.

Step Two: Select the quote that you want to use. You can easily maneuver the box to fit over the portion you want to store and share.

Step Three: Convert it to an image & edit as needed. The app is scarily accurate.

Step Four: Double-tap to highlight the part of the quote you want to be in color. For me, that was: "Now, in front of her was perhaps the truest she had ever felt to her insides."

Step Five: Choose a font style and color. Not all of your quotes have to look the same!

Step Six: Choose a backdrop. The app has tons of stock images to choose from.

Step Seven: Enter in the book information. You want your followers and friends to be able to read the source material, after all.

Step Eight: Post it to your timeline. If your profile is public, others will be able to see it. If not, it'll just be an organizational tool for you.

Step Nine: Share it with other social networks — if you want to. You can easily share it with your Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram friends.