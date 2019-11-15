The PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix Collection Will Let You Channel Your Inner Girl Group Member

Oftentimes, holiday collection are all about red, green, and holly jolly. But the PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix collection is one line of looks that encourages baddie realness all season long. Not to mention, the group’s entire line is offered in sizes 4-26 so even more bad bodies can stunt the collection.

In true girl group formation, the collection derives its roots from the ‘90s. The line highlights a dash of member Leigh-Anne, Jesy, Perrie, and Jade’s style which offers a variety of prints, colors, and textures as a big mix of options to add to your wardrobe. For all the festive parties going on from Thanksgiving through New Year, this line has you covered in snakeskin prints, sequins, denim, coppers, faux furs, and other trendy pieces.

“The holiday collection is always one of the brand's biggest and boldest campaigns and what a pleasure it is to welcome Little Mix into the PLT family and announce them as the faces of this collection,” said PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani. “What’s so wonderful about this collaboration is Little Mix define unity and strength to young girls and women through their music but also they all have such unique and individual style which makes this collection so exciting because it’s so diverse.”

Everything in the line is available now on PrettyLittleThing's website where prices range between $13 and $175. Ready to dive into this pretty little mix? Here are some of the best picks.

Plus Mid Wash Denim Elasticated Hem Jeans

Even if you're not in the market for new jeans, these ruched bottoms are sick. The mid rise bottoms are versatile enough to pair with multiple tops in the collection. Or you could match it with this denim bralette or the matching Mid Wash Corset.

Black Longline Faux Fur Hooded Coat

Fur (the faux kind) is still in season for fall, and you can grab this maxi one for under $200. And you guessed it, there's even one faux fur coat for plus size peeps.

Plus Emerald Green Emerald Sequin Bralet

For a Hot Girl festive look, the collection also offers a series of sequin pieces. But this sequin bralette could be of use for multiple occasions, especially paired with the wide green glitter pants to match.

Blue Pu Snake Oversized Blazer

If you're as obsessed with snakeskin prints as the next fashion guru, then you'll want every single piece in this ensemble. However, if you're just easing into the trend, grab just this blazer as your statement piece.

Stone Woven Extreme High Waist Leg Pants

One of the more low-key looks in this collection are the stone-colored pieces. For a more dressed up look to match these pants, rock the Stone Woven Blazer or the Stone Woven Trench.

Cargo Pants

Sparkly cargo pants aren't easy to come by, so get on these pants stat! And yes, those pockets are real, sis.