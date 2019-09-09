Saweetie fans, if you've ever wanted to dress like the rapper, prepare to celebrate. The Saweetie x PrettyLittleThing collection is finally here, and icy queens everywhere are bound to celebrate with this super saucy drop.

The collection features over 50 pieces that truly shows off the hip hop star’s feminine “icy girl” style. Saweetie has made this first collection a banger with diverse looks for multiple occasions as well as diverse sizes — the collection goes up to a size 22.

“PLT is rich in taste and quality which is why our brands blended so well!” The rapper said in a press release from the brand. “The theme of the capsule is a boujie rich girl enjoying the finer things in life. I want to show the boys and girls that if you hustle hard your work will pay off. I want to thank PLT for believing in me and standing behind my Saweetie brand. I’m giving my fans a taste of the lavish lifestyle in different moods from a fly tomboy to a boujie girly girl. Whatever mood you’re in I got you!”

The collection is currently available on the PrettyLittleThing.com and prices range from $10 to $175.

Here are some of the best picks in this icy collection.

A cool pair of wide leg pants are stylish nearly any time of the year, but Saweetie puts her spin on them with four cargo pocket details on the front with a simple side sash to make these even more of a utilitarian fit.

Baby Blue Velvet Halterneck Bralet

Saweetie has often been seen rocking a simple bralette in her performances, and now you can too with this baby blue velvet version for $15. A pair of tiny glasses will make you look like the missing member of the Spice Girls.

Plus Black Zip Detail Shell Cropped Jacket

To tap into your motorcross side, Saweetie offers up this cool high neck crop jacket for $55. This is one statement piece that you can rock with jeans or the matching shell shorts for $28.

Vinyl Hot Pink High Waist Pants

Pink is something of an icy girl staple just peeping at the rapper's Instagram page. These Vinyl pants may make noise while you walk, but they're such a mood you won't want to resist their cool-girl appeal.

Plus Baby Blue Satin Cowl Ruched Side Bodycon Dress

You can live up to your London Tipton dreams in this plus size version of Saweetie's Baby Blue Satin Dress.

Baby Blue Faux Leather Buckle Strap Detail Pants

Baby blues and pinks are a recurring theme all throughout this collection and these buckles are kind of irresistible. These babies are made of faux leather, but could make anyone do a double take on these sick pants.

Silver Diamante Chain Halterneck Detail Bodycon Dress& Bandana Set

Although this halterneck chain dress is the priciest piece in the collection, it's easy to see why with all its expensive sex-appeal. The bandana is included, so that you can shock the room in this glitzy gown

Saweetie's line is already selling out quickly, so get your favorite picks while you can.