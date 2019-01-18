'The Punisher' Season 2 Easter Eggs Draw From The Comics In Creative Ways

Spoilers for The Punisher Season 2 ahead. Whether you view The Punisher as a show about veterans, a show about toxic masculinity, or a show about gun violence — it's a comic book series at heart. A casual Marvel fan may not realize how deep this show goes, but the Marvel Easter Eggs in The Punisher set the show apart, much like the anti-hero himself.

The biggest difference between this series and other Marvel Netflix series is that it never once references any of the other vigilantes in the connected universe. I'm not just talking about the Avengers, who sometimes get a vague shoutout by these fictional New York citizens, whose only memory of Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Iron Man is when they swooped in and fought off an alien invasion. The Punisher Season 2 barely mentions Matt Murdock/Daredevil and doesn't acknowledge Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, or Danny Rand/Iron Fist — the heroes more closely involved with Castle. Only three characters pop up in Season 2 to remind fans that The Punisher takes place in a larger world, and his vigilantism is partially a product of that environment.

Season 2 takes Frank Castle out of New York City, where he meets new characters and gets involved in a new crusade. However, Billy Russo and other conflicts ultimately drive him back home — where he is forced to confront his past in ways that are kind of new, but also kind of the same.

Episodes 1-6

Cara Howe/Netflix

Amy Bendix is a character from Marvel comics, and she is using the alias "Rachel" when she first meets Frank — likely a reference to Rachel Cole, a comic book character who teams up with the Punisher. Also, Amy is played by actor Georgia Whigham, whose father Shea Whigham was a series regular in the first season of Agent Carter. Not an Easter Egg, but a fun connection!

While Karen Page doesn't show up until later, Frank references something she said about loneliness in Episode 1. Brett Mahoney, on the other hand, shows up in Episode 4 and remains involved for the rest of the series. Sargent Mahoney first appeared in Daredevil, and also popped up in one episode of Jessica Jones.

New antagonist John Pilgrim appears in Episode 3. Fans believe he is a reference to Marvel character "Mennonite," who in the comics is a similarly religious villain. Speaking of villains, while Billy Russo's physical transformation in the Netflix series is not as severe as the comics, the therapy mask he makes for himself is more reminiscent of his 2D counterpart.

Diehard fans of the Marvel Netflix universe will not only be thrilled to know that weapons dealer and crook about town Turk Barrett is not only heavily featured in Episode 5, but we finally get to see his apartment! He also references being "way uptown," presumably meaning Harlem and Luke Cage Season 2.

Episodes 7-13

Cara Howe/Netflix