Spending alone ime with your other half's family can be a little daunting at the best of times. But when your grandmother-in-law is the Queen, I imagine it's a whole different ball game. Today (March 19) marked the first time that Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out as a pair for their a solo joint engagement outside of Buckingham Palace. While it was a big occasion, one aspect of the day stole the show. The Queen looked incredible in a millennial pink ensemble, proving once again that she's a total fashion icon. Never one to turn up in dull colours, the Queen has been serving us some serious looks during her time as monarch, and below are seven of the best colourful looks the Queen has served us over the years.

The Queen looked like the epitome of spring in a millennial pink coat and hat as she toured around the facilities at Kings College London with Kate Middleton today. The Daily Mail reported that the pair met with students and were given demonstrations in some of the robotic labs. They also met donors, supporters, and old alumni of the university before formally opening the newest building to the university’s Strand Campus, Bush House.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

You can always rely on the Queen to provide a pop of colour at royal visits. But this isn’t the first time she has served some real outfit goals and I doubt it will be the last...

1 Yellow at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Wedding Shutterstock You couldn’t talk about the Queen in colour without mentioning yellow. She rocks it like no one else. She perfectly demonstrated this back in 2011 at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Queen walked into Westminster Abbey in a yellow coat and hat, looking like a ray of sunshine.

2 Orange at the opening of the The Royal Academy of Arts' Burlington Wing WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2018, the Queen visited the Royal Academy of Arts to open the new Burlington Wing and celebrate it’s 250th anniversary, reports the Daily Mail. Proving it isn’t just the art on the wall that can be bright and eye-catching, the Queen made her appearance in a structured orange coat and hat. Paired with flowers and a diamond broach, she was serving some serious autumnal vibes.

3 Neon Green for her 90th Birthday & The Trooping The Colour Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You always want to pull something a little bit special out of the bag on your birthday, right? On her 90th Birthday, the Queen went viral as the world lapped up her neon green coat and hat ensemble. Paired with purple accessories, she totally nailed colour clashing. That same day, she became Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and showed the world she still had it.

4 Lime at the Duke and Duchess Sussex’s Wedding Shutterstock Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was highly anticipated for a number of reasons. Who would be invited? What will the kiss be like? But, most importantly: what outfit will the Queen pull out the bag? Not one to disappoint, HRH arrived at the wedding in what the Palace described as "a delicately flared dress in lime, lemon, purple, and grey printed silk" and "an edge to edge coat with a frogging fastening in lime silk tweed." Flawless.

5 Duck Egg Blue for Fashion Week Yui Mok/Pa Wire/Shutterstock I am not sure I will ever forget the moment the Queen of Fashion Anna Wintour was pictured next to the Queen of the UK at Fashion Week in 2018. Liz made her Fashion Week debut in style in a duck-egg-blue tweed outfit. And, as Hello magazine reoports, she later went on to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

6 White for a state visit with the Obamas WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images I can still remember the buzz in 2011 when the Obamas came for a state visit. The Queen welcomed former president Barrack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama to Buckingham Palace. Hello magazine reports that, for state visits, the Queen favours wearing white, but I am not sure I can cope with this gown. I know this isn’t a colourful outfit, strictly speaking, but a floor-length, sparkly gown with a gold bag? HRH really put out all the stops for this occasion.

7 Purple to unveil to Elizabeth Line WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While you are more likely to catch me on the underground in old jeans and a baggy t-shirt that wouldn’t do for Her Majesty the Queen, the lady herself went all out for the celebration of her eponymous tube line. In 2016, when she turned up to the unveiling of the Crossrail's new route, the Queen actually colour coordinated her outfit with the colour of the line! Iconic. And so on brand.