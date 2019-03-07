Stop what you're doing immediately. "Why?" you ask. Only because Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has uploaded her first Instagram post. Yep, you read that right, the Queen is now a fully-fledged Instagrammer at the grand age of 92, and I am so here for it. According to the Royal Family's twitter account, the reason for the upload was "to celebrate a visit to the science museum" where she opened the new Smith Centre. I don't know about you but I'm hoping she keeps her 'gram up to date, because let's face it, her content is pretty niche.

The Queen uploaded her photo to the @RoyalFamily account (I hope you're following). The page was set up in 2013 to share content around the Royal Family's work, trips, and of course, breaking baby and wedding news. The account currently has 4.6 million followers but this is sure to climb following the Queen's first post. I think Ariana Grande might have to give up her badge of the most followed Instagram account if she's not careful. Make way for the Queen.

Her very first upload was a letter written by her great great grandfather Prince Albert. She captioned the post, "Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R."

The "Elizabeth R" sign off is everything. If royal fans weren't already spoilt enough with this upload, the Instagram stories gave us a behind the scenes look of the Queen uploading. In the Instagram stories the Queen can be seen dressed in orange posing for photos, and typing away on an iPad, with the caption "...where Her Majesty posted her first Instagram post on @royalfamily." This is the kind of high quality content we've been waiting for. The Science Museum is a pretty fitting place for the Queen's first Instagram upload as its the same place she first tweeted back in 2013.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In recent years, the Royal Family have been keeping up with the times and increasing their social media usage. There's a @KensingtonRoyal account for photos and news on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with 7.1 million followers. The account has recently started to feature more personal photos, with one Instagram story showing Prince William flying a helicopter and a picture that Prince Harry had taken himself of the Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand.

None of the royals have public personal Instagram accounts except for Princess Eugenie who frequently uploads throwback baby photos, photos of her work, and of course the occasional Friends clip. A Princess who loves Friends — obsessed. Let's hope this is just the first of many uploads for the Queen, she really could be the next Instagram sensation. God bless Instagram and God bless the Queen.